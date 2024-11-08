Five bold predictions for New York Giants-Carolina Panthers Week 10 matchup in Germany

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The lowly New York Giants (2-7) and the equally terrible Carolina Panthers (2-7) will travel to Munich, Germany, to face one another Sunday at Allianz Arena at 9:30 a.m. ET.

New York has had success playing overseas. With a win on Sunday, they would improve to 4-0 in games played in Europe.

With both teams “unofficially” eliminated from playoff contention, some fans of both franchises would prefer their team lose this game to enhance their chances of having a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, that won’t happen as the Giants and Panthers will look to win at all costs before both teams enter their bye week.

Here are five bold predictions for the game.

New York Giants’ Brian Burns will have 3 sacks against former team

These two teams were involved in a blockbuster trade this offseason where New York acquired Brian Burns from Carolina for the 39th overall pick in the 2024 draft and a 2025 fifth-round pick. They also swapped fifth-round picks in this past year’s draft.

During his five years in Carolina, Burns recorded 46 sacks and has five in his first season in New York. On Sunday, the 26-year-old edge rusher will have arguably the best game of his career as he will sack Panthers quarterback Bryce Young three times, and make his former team regret trading him.

Carolina Panthers’ Chuba Hubbard will rush for over 100 yards and 2 touchdowns

The Panthers gave running back Chuba Hubbard a four-year contract extension that could pay the 25-year-old $37.2 million.

Hubbard is on pace to have his first 1,000-yard rushing season as he leads the team in rushing yards (665) and rushing touchdowns (5). This week, he’ll face a Giants defense that ranks 28th against the run, allowing 142 yards per game. This season, Hubbard has yet to have a game with 100 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns. That will all change on Sunday as he will have his best game of the year.

New York Giants’ Tyrone Tracy Jr. will have 200 all-purpose yards

Fifth-round selection Tyrone Tracy Jr. is proving to be one of the best value picks of the 2024 NFL Draft. The rookie running back has already supplanted Devin Singletary as the starter and leads the team in rushing yards with 442, averaging five yards per carry.

He was contained last week against the Commanders, being held to 66 yards on the ground. He’s poised to have a huge game on Sunday as he’ll face a Panthers defense that ranks dead last in run defense, allowing 159 yards per game.

Tracy will have a very productive game with 200 all-purpose yards.

Daniel Jones and Bryce Young will have passing ratings of over 100

Daniel Jones and Bryce Young have been two of the most scrutinized quarterbacks in the NFL. Young was already benched earlier in the season in favor of Andy Dalton, and some feel if New York were to lose in Germany, it would bring an end to the Daniel Jones era.

Both teams are in the bottom half of the league in passing offense, with New York averaging 191 yards through the air, ranking 23rd in the league. The Panthers are averaging 176 yards, ranking 30th. Playing in a neutral site will be beneficial for both signal-callers as Young will have his first game with a 100 quarterback rating, and Jones will have his fifth game this season with a 100 quarterback rating.

The game will go into overtime

While this might be one of the least intriguing matchups of Week 10, the game will not lack excitement. The fans in Germany will be treated to a game that will go into overtime with the Giants prevailing 27-24.