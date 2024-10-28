New York Giants rumor suggests players not pushing for Daniel Jones’ benching for suprising reason

A surprising new report reveals why New York Giants players aren’t pushing for Daniel Jones to be removed from the starting QB spot.

The G-Men head into a Monday Night Football clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers with a sad 2-5 record. It has been another disappointing season for the team and they are likely headed to another loss tonight. While their defense hasn’t been world-beaters, they have played well enough for the team to have another win or two.

Related: Where do the New York Giants land in our Week 8 NFL offense rankings?

For most Giants fans, the team’s record is a result of poor play from the offense. A group that has scored in the single digits three times this season. However, many wonder if the unit would be better if they had a more competent player running the offense.

While Daniel Jones hasn’t been as bad as he was last season, he is still nowhere near the quarterback who helped lead New York to the playoffs and a win over the Vikings in the Wild Card Round two years ago.

They have a solid backup option in Drew Lock. However, on Monday, ESPN New York Giants reporter Jordan Raanan claimed sources informed him Jones “is not expected to be on a short leash Monday night against the Steelers despite getting pulled in the fourth last week.”

Daniel Jones stats (2024): 62.5 completion %, 1,442 passing yards, 6 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 80.6 passer rating

New York Giants players would push for Daniel Jones’ benching if Tyrod Taylor was still on the roster

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

When the Giants traded for Drew Lock in the offseason, the belief was that he was acquired to be competition for Jones in the summer and replace him if he struggled during the season. Jones hasn’t played well and has earned being benched at least for a week or two.

Yet, Raanan revealed an interesting piece of intel from inside the locker room on why Giants players haven’t spoken up about a QB change as their playoff hopes quickly slip away after just eight weeks.

Daniel Jones contract: Four years, $160 million ($92 million guaranteed)

“A handful of Giants players told ESPN this week they weren’t pushing for a permanent change at quarterback entering the Monday night matchup,” Raanan wrote. “Jones is their starter. Several players did note that it might be different if Tyrod Taylor were still on the roster. He’s not. It’s still Jones’ team.”

Tyrod Taylor played for the Giants the last two seasons and performed well. But injuries also derailed any hopes of being the long-term answer at QB. He signed with the New York Jets in the offseason.

Related: Where does Daniel Jones land in our latest NFL QB rankings?