NFL coverage map Week 10: NFL TV map broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

The 2024 NFL season is finally underway, with football fans tuning in Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 10. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 10: Early games

Seven games are on the early portion of the Week 10 schedule, with matchups between 14 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 10 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 10

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Steelers @ Commanders CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis BLUE Broncos @ Chiefs CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green GREEN Bills @ Colts CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty NFL Week 10 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Washington Commanders – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

One of the most exciting matchups on the Week 10 NFL schedule hits right away in the 1 PM window. Both teams have three-game winning streaks and are poised to reach the playoffs. It’s the No. 3 offense (Washington) against the No. 2 defense (Pittsburgh). Yet, both have top 15 units on the other side of the ball, which could make this a close fight to the finish.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

Can anyone beat the Chiefs? If there’s someone who can, it might be their AFC West rivals. The Broncos did defeat the Chiefs last year, holding them to a season-low nine points. Denver’s team is even better this time around, thanks to an excellent defense and a quarterback who’s limiting mistakes. This game could be closer than many expect.

Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty

Joe Flacco’s magic ran out last week against a competitive Vikings defense. If he doesn’t create a spark against Buffalo, it could be time to turn back to Anthony Richardson. As for the Bills, they’ve been one of the NFL’s best teams, even after losing several key contributors over the offseason. We could see one of their most complete games yet as Amari Cooper continues to get integrated into the offense.

NFL TV map Week 10: FOX early window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED 49ers @ Buccaneers FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady BLUE Falcons @ Saints FOX 1:00 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen YELLOW Vikings @ Jaguars FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez ORANGE Patriots @ Bears FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston GREEN Titans @ Chargers FOX 4:05 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

The 49ers haven’t been the same elite squad we’re so used to seeing under Kyle Shanahan. But they should get Christian McCaffrey back this week, which could completely alter their outlook. However, the Buccaneers have one of the NFL’s best passing offenses, with Baker Mayfield having the most touchdowns in the league. We expect a hard-fought battle in Tampa.

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints – FOX – 1 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen

Any time two division rivals come together, we can expect a good matchup. That remains true here, even though the Saints have just two wins this season. Derek Carr is another week removed from injury and eager to erase a seven-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Falcons are quietly becoming one of the best teams in the NFC, yet this matchup has trap game written all over it.

Minnesota Vikings @ Jacksonville Jaguars – FOX – 1 PM ET – Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez

There’s potential for this matchup to be better than most expect. Sure, the Jaguars have just two wins this season, but Trevor Lawrence has been playing better as of late. The Vikings haven’t stumbled much, but they have shown moments of weakness, such as allowing 30.5 PPG for a two-week stretch against the Lions and Rams. Can the Jaguars force the Vikings to struggle again?

New England Patriots @ Chicago Bears – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

Drake Maye has flashed some magic, like coming up with a game-tying touchdown in the final seconds of Week 9. The same goes for Caleb Williams, but neither have proven to be elevators capable of consistently leading their team to victory. Expectations are that the Bears would have no issues disposing of a two-win Patriots team, but Maye could change things.

Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Chargers – FOX – 4:05 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

The Titans have been one of the NFL’s worst teams through nine weeks. We don’t expect that to change against a top-ranked Chargers defense. It doesn’t help that Tennessee commits more turnovers than anyone, which we expect a well-coached Jim Harbaugh team to take advantage of. This one could get ugly, early.

NFL TV map Week 10: CBS late window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Eagles @ Cowboys CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo BLUE Jets @ Cardinals CBS 4:25 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta NFL Week 10 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Do the Cowboys have any magic left? Without Dak Prescott available, chances are they don’t. Yet, there are rumblings that Micah Parsons could return to the lineup, and he’s a one-man wrecking crew. Of course, this isn’t the first time the Eagles have faced off with one of the NFL’s best defenders. Plus, the Eagles are rolling, rattling off four consecutive wins. On paper, the Eagles should fly away with an easy win. We’ll see if it happens.

New York Jets @ Arizona Cardinals – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

With a very slim margin for error after a 3-6 start, the Jets pretty much need to run the table to have any chance of competing for a playoff spot. That means they can’t afford to fumble against the NFC West leading Cardinals. However, Arizona is coming off a three-game winning streak and could emerge as one of the best teams in the NFC.

Week 10 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i

We’ve been presenting the NFL coverage map weekly for multiple years. But it wasn’t until one of our readers, Brandon P, reached out on social media to make us aware of all the hungry football fans eager to watch the NFL in Alaska and Hawai’i.

The only problem? Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. You may or may not know this, but there are no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawaii’, so which games do they get? We finally have an answer.

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: Early CBS games Week 10

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Denver Broncos play the Kansas City Chiefs

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters BLUE Broncos @ Chiefs CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 10

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the San Francisco 49ers versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED 49ers @ Buccaneers FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: Late CBS games Week 10

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Philadelphia Eagles versus Dallas Cowboys

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Eagles @ Cowboys CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo NFL Week 10 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 10

Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans Pittsburgh Steelers vs Washington Commanders Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Rams Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints Minnesota Vikings vs Jacksonville Jaguars Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears New York Jets vs Arizona Cardinals New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Chargers

National NFL broadcasts for Week 10

