New York Giants insider names top choice to replace Brian Daboll in 2025, potential impact on GM

The New York Giants are viewed as one of the worst NFL teams entering the 2024 season, with head coach Brian Daboll widely believed to be on the hot seat. If the Giants fail to deliver this fall, massive changes could be looming for the Giants organization.

New York gave Daboll another year as its head coach, allowing him to shake up the Giants coaching staff with new assistants on both sides of the ball and he made a change at defensive coordinator. However, with one of the worst rosters in football, most projections have New York finishing near the bottom of the NFL standings.

Brian Daboll record: 15-18-1 with the New York Giants

If that happens, Daboll will be among the NFL coaches fired by the offseason. While a Giants coaching search can’t officially begin until a move is made, there’s already some informed buzz about who would receive the first call from the organization.

During an appearance on The Carton Show, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said he believes Bill Belichick will be the Giants’ first call if they fire Daboll after the season.

“There’s going to be, if Brian Daboll gets fired, a good chance that Belichick is their first call…Interestingly enough, even though I think Joe Schoen is on the hot seat as well, Joe Schoen does have a Bill Parcells relationship from his day with the Miami Dolphins.” Pat Leonard on the New York Giants possibly replacing Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen in 2025

As Leonard mentioned, Schoen’s ties to Bill Parcells could at least give him a shot to remain in the Giants front office. While the 45-year-old began his football career as a scouting assistant with the Carolina Panthers in 2021, he joined the Miami Dolphins in 2008 as a national scout.

Schoens stayed with the Dolphins from 2008-2016, working his way up from national scout to assistant director of college scouting then director of player personnel. That overlaps with Parcells’ stint in Miami (2008-’10), but that was the only time they worked together.

In all likelihood, though, Belichick will have better offers. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles could both be in the coaching market in 2025 and they each have better rosters and quarterback situations than New York. If they wanted to look elsewhere, preferring a head coach who didn’t have total roster control, then Belichick could be an option if the Giants are willing to give him that level of power.