Week 10 NBA power rankings: 10 best and 10 worst NBA teams heading into the New Year

The 2024 portion of the NBA season is in the books and now is the perfect time to look at the current pecking order in our latest NBA power rankings heading into 2025. A few teams have surprised for good and bad reasons over the first few months of the NBA schedule. At the same time, others have continued their elite, or awful, play from the 2023-24 campaign. So, without further ado, let's look at the 10 worst and 10 best teams in the NBA right now.

10 worst NBA teams heading into 2025

Not every NBA team can get off to a flying start in the new season. Several teams have issues dating back to last season that they must first overcome before they can earn respectability around the game. However, others have gotten off to some shockingly bad first halves that have many around the game confused. Let’s look at the 10 worst teams in the NBA heading into week 8 of the season.

10. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA over the first half as injuries and in-fighting have led to an awful start. Despite having a trio of All-Star-level scorers, the 76ers offense has been mediocre at best. Heading into the near year they are putting up just 106.6 PPG. However, there have been signs of a clear turnaround, and their top 10 defense has helped lead them to an 8-3 record in December. After such an awful start they could head into 2025 owning one of the Play-In spots.

9. Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons were the worst team in the NBA last season. However, things have turned around a small bit for Motown's favorite Bball team this year. After a historically bad season last year, the Pistons have been far more competitive than pundits expected. They've even scored surprise road wins against the Suns and Lakers. They enter the new year shockingly in the final Play-In spot.

8. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets were always expected to struggle in 2024-25 and are in a full-blown rebuild as they punt until next summer. Nevertheless, new head coach Jordi Fernandez has done a decent job with a limited roster. Cam Thomas has continued his play from last year and could be in the running for an All-Star spot early next year. The team has already been sellers this season and shipping off impact players like Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith is sure to lead to more losses in the weeks ahead for BK.

7. Sacramento Kings

There were big expectations for an already good Sacramento Kings team that added DeMar DeRozan in the offseason. Unfortunately, they have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA this season. After a decent start to the season, they have fallen apart since mid-November. Following a November win over the Jazz, Sactown has gone 5-13. It is why they took the bold step of ousting head coach Mike Brown this week. If they can't right the ship they could be sellers before the February trade deadline.

6. Portland Trail Blazers

On paper, the Portland Trail Blazers roster looks like a team that should be contending for a play-in spot this season. Unfortunately, they have several players who would be better fits as the third option on a good team. The lack of a legit No. 1 or No. 2 scoring threat is why they are among the worst scoring teams in the league heading into the week (108.2 PPG), and it doesn't help that they are a bottom 10 team on defense (117.1 opponent's points per game) as well.

5. Utah Jazz

In year three as head coach, Will Hardy is feeling more pressure after a season and a half of poor play from the Utah Jazz. The goal from the top is to be better this year. Unfortunately, they have been one of the worst teams in the NBA over the first half. And after getting a massive $195 million deal in the summer, Lauri Markkanen has disappointed in 2024-25. Unsurprisingly they have been underwhelming on the offensive end. However, the 119.4 PPG they give up to opponents is among the worst in the league and part of why they won't have double-digit wins before 2025 comes around.

4. Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball is back healthy and playing like a no-doubt All-Star. Plus, second-year man Brandon Miller continues to grow in his second year in the association. Unfortunately, that is where the positivity ends, and despite their performances, the Charlotte Hornets have been awful on offense over the first few months of the season. If not for the awful Pelicans and Wizards, Charlotte's 106.1 PPG would be dead last in the NBA.

3. Toronto Raptors

On the offensive side of the ball, the Toronto Raptors are a solid group led by top star Scottie Barnes and Canadian native RJ Barrett. And they will get better once Immanuel Quickley returns from injury — which could be early in the new year. However, their offense hasn't been anywhere close to good enough to make up for a defense that is giving up almost 118.8 points a game to opponents. Thus far, their trades last season that sent out Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby have sapped all the competitive play from the Raptors franchise.

2. Washington Wizards

Even with new head coach Brian Keefe, the Washington Wizards have been an absolute mess this season and are without a doubt the worst team in the NBA right now. Jordan Poole has been better in his second season and is leading the team in scoring. However, top star Kyle Kuzma has somehow regressed in his eighth season. It is why he is likely to get traded and the team will be sellers heading into the new year.

1. New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green has a very talented roster. But it has been ravaged by injuries throughout the season, including to top star Zion Williamson. It has been so bad that they are competing with the Wizards for the worst record in the NBA heading into the new year. They are digging a hole that will be impossible to get out of. It is why many of their best players are rumored to be on the trade block ahead of the February trade deadline.

10 best NBA teams to begin 2025

Now for the 10 best teams in the NBA heading into the new year This group has quite a few familiar faces, like the defending champion Boston Celtics. However, there are some fresh brands among the blue bloods of the NBA. Without further ado, let's look at the 10 best NBA teams right now.

10. Los Angeles Lakers

The expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers this season were not high. That's what comes with having a new head coach with no experience at any level in the job. And it has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for the team over the first few months. But after some struggles in November, LA has played better in December. Winning seven of 12 and picking up some steam in recent weeks. In a tough Western Conference, they have a top-five record heading into the new year. If they can make a move for an impact player before the deadline, the Lakers could be a dark horse out west.

9. Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue continues to show why he is one of the best in the game. Despite being without top star Kawhi Leonard due to (of course) injury, the team has played far better than anyone expected. While Leonard's absence has been felt on offense, the Clippers' defense has been one of the best in the league this season (107.1 opponents PPG). It has helped to keep LA above .500 for much of the season and in the thick of the playoff picture heading into the new year. In the new year, Leonard is set to make his return to the lineup and should offer a big boost on offense. If he's on the floor, the Clippers could be a top-three team in the West.

8. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic got hit with a massive blow early in the season when top star Paolo Banchero suffered a torn oblique. However, head coach Jamahl Mosley was able to help his team persevere and were among the league’s best due to an elite defense. However, Franz Wagner suffering a torn oblique could be a death blow that sends the Magic spiraling down the standings and these rankings in the weeks ahead. That possibility may have been increased when Moritz Wagner suffered a season-ending injury recently. Nevertheless, the Magic continue to somehow survive despite being hammered by injuries over the first half.

7. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are quietly having another strong season. They are top four out West and a game out of having the second-best record in the conference heading into the new year. Their offense is among the best in the league and they are back by a rock-solid defense. However, they could end up falling down the standings and these rankings after Luka Doncic suffered a serious calf injury. The superstar guard is expected to miss at least the next month, and fellow star Kyrie Irving incurring a shoulder injury comes at a terrible time.

6. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets showed some late-season promise in year one for head coach Ime Udoka. They have continued that momentum in 2024 by kicking off the season with a 21-11 start. What is exciting is that the strong showing is led by young stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun and backed by a top-three defense (106.6 points against). Like the Kings and Thunder the last two years, The Rockets are the new “it” team for this season and making a case as a serious threat to the Mavs and Thunder.

5. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzles were expected to be far better this season with superstar Ja Morant back. And so far, the results have been very good. They had a recent streak where they won 12 of 15 and have flown up the standings. Their league-leading offense (123.4 PPG) has been a major problem for opposing teams and they have quietly put up one of the best records in the NBA so far this season.

4. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have a ton of potential. But the first half was always going to be about building chemistry among their retooled starting five. Especially on defense. But the team continues to be an efficient beast on offense, led by Karl-Anthony Towns. The further we get into the season the more synergy shows among the Knicks stars. In December they made history by being the first team ever to have four different players score 40 or more before the start of the new year.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have twice been hit by huge injuries this season. However, they have endured and remained one of the best squads in the NBA this season. Their defense is the best in the game (103.3 points against per game) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have felt like a new-age Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. OKC remains the team to beat our West and they aren’t even fully healthy yet.

2. Boston Celtics

The defending champion Boston Celtics were one of the top teams in our NBA power rankings throughout last season and will remain there all of this year — barring a major injury. They have one of the best-scoring teams in the league (119.5 PPG), and big man Kristaps Porzingis has only recently started playing. He has looked solid thus far and has slotted right back in as an elite third option for the Cs. But most importantly his return will improve a defense that is already among the 10 best in the league (110.1 points against per game).

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

