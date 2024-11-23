10 notable non-tendered MLB players now free agents, including former Juan Soto trade target

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There are some new intriguing free agents out on the market after being non-tendered on Friday. Some are former All-Stars and first-round picks, while another one whose team reportedly balked at including in a trade package for Juan Soto. We take a look at the 10 non-tendered players who could still have a bright future in the league.

Dylan Carlson: Outfielder

The St. Louis Cardinals reportedly wouldn't include Dylan Carlson in a trade package for Juan Soto when the Washington Nationals were looking to move the superstar. Now, Carlson is a free agent after being non-tendered by the Tampa Bay Rays. The Cardinals sent him to the Rays at the 2024 trade deadline. Though once a top prospect, Carlson has regressed offensively. He still offers value as a switch-hitter who can play all outfield positions. If a team can unlock his power potential, it would be a major win.

Kyle Finnegan: Relief pitcher

The Washington Nationals decided to non-tender their 2024 All-Star closer, who will have no shortage of suitors. Kyle Finnegan finished with 38 saves and a 3.68 ERA on the season. However, he tailed off in the second half, as opponents posted an .894 OPS while his ERA ballooned to 5.79 after a sterling 2.45 in the first half.

Jordan Romano: Relief pitcher

Jordan Romano was a two-time All-Star reliever with the Toronto Blue Jays, but the franchise decided to non-tender him after he underwent season-ending elbow surgery in June. In his 15 appearances before the injury, Romano struggled, pitching to a 6.59 ERA. If he returns healthy, he could be a valuable addition to many teams' bullpens.

Patrick Sandoval: Starting pitcher

Patrick Sandoval made 16 starts for the Los Angeles Angels in 2024 before requiring Tommy John surgery, which will likely sideline him for most of 2025. Before the injury, he went 2-8 with a 5.08 ERA. However, he was a reliable starter in the previous three seasons. Given his recovery timeline, Sandoval will likely receive an incentive-laden contract. Once healthy, he could be a reliable back-end rotation piece.

Brendan Rodgers: Second baseman

Brendan Rodgers was once a highly touted prospect with the Colorado Rockies. Now, he’s a free agent after an injury-plagued tenure in Colorado. He won a Gold Glove in 2022 and has shown decent power for a middle infielder, hitting 45 home runs over the last four seasons. Teams could view Rodgers as a valuable utility/bench player.

Austin Hays: Outfielder

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired Austin Hays as their major offensive trade piece in 2024. Expected to play left field daily, injuries limited him to just 22 games after coming over from the Baltimore Orioles. When healthy, he underperformed, hitting just two home runs with a .672 OPS. Despite this setback, Hays still hits left-handed pitching well and projects as an above-average platoon player.

Gavin Sheets: First baseman/outfielder

Gavin Sheets was a powerful presence in the Chicago White Sox minor league system, but that success hasn't translated to the major leagues. In four seasons with the White Sox, he hit just 46 home runs, posting a 90 OPS+ and minus-2.6 WAR. At 29, he still might be able to show potential. If a team can unlock his power, he could become a valuable bench bat.

Wilmer Flores: Pitcher

Not to be confused with the veteran infielder, this Wilmer Flores is a former Detroit Tigers pitching prospect who fell out of favor with the organization. The 23-year-old was non-tendered after shoulder issues limited him in 2024. With his triple-digit fastball, Flores could be a diamond in the rough if a team can improve his command.

George Valera: Outfielder

George Valera was a former top-100 prospect for the Cleveland Guardians before being non-tendered. He underwent surgery in September to repair a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee and will miss significant time in 2025. At just 24 years old, with 80 home runs and an .810 OPS across six minor league seasons, Valera could be worth the investment once healthy.

Alex Ramirez: Outfielder

