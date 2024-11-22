Detroit Tigers reportedly interested in All-Star bat, pursued second big move that didn’t come close

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The start of MLB free agency has been relatively quiet for the Detroit Tigers, with a majority of other MLB playoff teams linked to the top talent on the open market. However, recent Tigers rumors have shed light on how the club is approaching this offseason.

Detroit is coming off its best season in years, posting an 86-76 record in the regular season and then reaching the American League Division Series. It was the Tigers’ first playoff appearance since 2014 and they recorded their first postseason victory since October 16, 2013, in the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.

After snapping their postseason drought, the Tigers’ focus now shifts to taking the next step for this club to be a perennial contender. With the lineup still needing some help, there’s one top bat that is reportedly on the club’s radar right now.

The New York Post‘s Jon Heyman reports that the Tigers are interested in signing third baseman Alex Bregman with the vision of reuniting him with manager A.J. Inch. Bregman is also generating interest from the Boston Red Sox, who would move Rafael Devers to first, and he has a contract offer from the Houston Astros.

Unfortunately for Detroit, per Heyman, Bregman might be out of the team’s price range as he seeks a multi-year deal to become one of the highest-aid MLB players in 2025. With the organization seemingly aware it faces long odds of signing Bregman, Heyman also writes that the Tigers “made a play” to sign Tarik Skubal to a contract extension.

Tarik Skubal contract (Spotrac): Arbitration-eligible in 2025 and 2026, MLB free agent in 207

The attempts reportedly fell short, not coming even close to the kind of money needed to convince Skubal to sign a contract extension. Detroit also faces long odds to re-sign the AL Cy Young Award winner before his contract expires, as he’s represented by agent Scott Boras who takes his top players to the open market.

Considering the Tigers are now viewed as a possible contender in 2025, there’s no reason to think failed extension talks with Skubal will lead to MLB rumors about a possible trade. However, falling short of expectations next season and a sub-.500 record in July could change that.

