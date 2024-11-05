MLB insider reveals Washington Nationals targeting this All-Star in free agency, and it’s not Juan Soto

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It might come as a shock, but the Washington Nationals are expected to be free-agent players this offseason.

Despite finishing 71-91 and placing fourth in the National League East, the Nationals have a young, up-and-coming team. Thanks to players like James Wood, Dylan Crews, C.J. Abrams, Keibert Ruiz, and MacKenzie Gore, they have a solid foundation to build around.

According to Spotrac, the Nationals’ expected 2025 payroll stands at $73 million, giving them plenty of money to acquire a top free agent or two.

There have been rumors that the Nationals might be interested in bringing back Juan Soto, who won a World Series with the franchise in 2019.

However, one MLB insider reveals the Nationals are targeting a different multiple-time All-Star.

Washington Nationals reportedly targeting Alex Bregman

ESPN.com’s Kiley McDaniel reports that third baseman Alex Bregman is a “primary target” for the Nationals.

“Bregman seems to be a primary target of the Astros and Washington Nationals (a very widely rumored landing spot for him) — two teams that tend to be aggressive and not worry about models when chasing their targets,” McDaniel wrote. “Will Bregman get more with a narrower market than shortstop Willy Adames will while having three or four times as many teams engaged? Bregman has posted three straight 4-to-5 WAR seasons with a wide base of skills, though he hasn’t topped 26 homers since 2019 and plays a corner position.”

During his first nine seasons with the Houston Astros, Bregman was a two-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion.

Bregman had a strong 2024 season, slashing .260/.315/.768 with 26 home runs, 79 runs scored, and 78 RBIs. He posted a 118 OPS+ and 4.1 WAR (wins above replacement).

While still productive, Bregman will be 31 when he begins the 2025 season.

McDaniel predicts Bregman will land a six-year, $187 million contract in free agency.

