Washington Nationals shockingly option young All-Star with 8 games left in season

The Washington Nationals made a shocking and puzzling move on Saturday.

All-Star shortstop C.J. Abrams was optioned with just eight games left in the regular season and one day left in the minor league season. Infielder Trey Lipscomb has been called up. The move comes ahead of Saturday’s game against the Cubs in Chicago.

Abrams played Friday night and went 0-3 in the Nats’ 3-1 loss to the Cubs.

We have made the following roster moves:



– INF Trey Lipscomb (recalled)

– SS CJ Abrams (optioned, Triple-A Rochester)



— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 21, 2024

The 23-year-old Abrams, a first-time All-Star in 2024, is viewed as a building block for the Nats. He was acquired from the San Diego Padres as part of the Juan Soto blockbuster trade.

Abrams has been scuffling in the second half of the season, hitting .203 with a .586 OPS after the All-Star break. However, he’s turned things around over the past 15 days, hitting .324 with a .933 OPS and five extra-base hits.

Why did the Nationals option C.J. Abrams?

It appears, though, that Abrams’ demotion might have to do with an off-the-field issue.

I’m a CJ Abrams guy but one day after he was out until 8 AM before a 1 PM local game, the Nats sent him down to the minors.



I'm a CJ Abrams guy but one day after he was out until 8 AM before a 1 PM local game, the Nats sent him down to the minors.

This is Mike Rizzo saying "not on this team." Doesn't matter if you're an All-Star. Not something they'll tolerate.

Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan reports Abrams was out at a casino until 8 a.m. when the Nationals had a 1 p.m. game.

Nationals manager Davey Martinez told MASN Sports reporter Mark Zuckerman that Abrams’ demotion was not performance-based. Abrams will work out during the final week of the season at the Nats’ complex in West Palm Beach, Florida

Davey Martinez confirmed CJ Abrams' demotion was not performance-based but would not confirm any other details. Said Abrams will go to West Palm Beach and work out this final week with a few other AAA guys who are staying in shape in case they're needed.

Martinez would not confirm what specifically caused the demotion.

On the season, Abrams has a .246 batting average, with 20 home runs, 29 doubles, 31 stolen bases, 79 runs scored, and a .747 OPS.

