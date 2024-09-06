MLB insider reveals expected cost for Toronto Blue Jays or any team to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2025 MLB free agency

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays want to re-sign star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a top MLB insider revealed this week how high the price could go to keep him in Rogers Centre.

After back-to-back trips to the postseason the previous two years, this has been a frustratingly bad year for the team. They enter the MLB games today, they are rock bottom in the American League East standings. Their slow march to their first losing season since 2019 has created a lot of speculation around the team.

The franchise’s two pillars — Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. and Bo Bichette — only have one season left on their contracts after this year, and both were linked to various trade rumors. Recent reports have suggested that Bichette is open to being traded and is the more likely of the pair to be moved. While all signs point to the Toronto Blue Jays doing all they can to keep Guerrero, Jr.

A new Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. contract could cost Toronto Blue Jays around $320 million

So what will it take to keep the four-time All-Star who is having one of his best seasons in years? On Thursday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on the situation and claimed the organization will pursue an extension this winter. And he also speculated on the likely cost of a new contract for the talented power-hitter.

“Previous attempts to extend Guerrero (and Bichette) never got close, and Guerrero’s price is only rising. One obvious comp is Boston’s Rafael Devers, who got $313.5 million for 10 years,” Heyman wrote. “Like Guerrero, Devers is a mega-star hitter who was a must-sign. Guerrero will likely aim higher.”

A contract that sees the Blue Jays give the 25-year-old over $320 million seems probable this winter.

