Top 10 most memorable NASCAR post-race interviews

Credit: David Tucker/News-Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Many interviews have captured the raw emotions and spirit that make NASCAR unique. In every moment documented lies an unforgettable memory in the sport’s history. Here are the 10 most memorable NASCAR interviews:

10. Kevin Harvick — ‘I’m ready to rip somebody’s freaking head off’

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Bristol confrontation between Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott in 2021 wasn’t just memorable for the post-race interview, but also for the trackside showdown. After the race, infuriated by Elliott’s maneuvering, Harvick said: “I’m ready to rip somebody’s freaking head off.” Both drivers had some words on the track and then they went to the pit lane to express their anger in front of the cameras. Harvick and Elliott both lost their cool. After the race, tempers flared and Harvick and Elliott confronted each other on pit road with yelling and some pushing. Also Read: Chase Briscoe gets awkward plane ride with Joe Gibbs Racing after Bristol

9. Denny Hamlin — ‘He’s just a hack’

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

After the 2021 Martinsville race, tensions rose between drivers Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman. With seven laps before the finish line, Bowman forced Hamlin off the track, leading to a crash. Bowman went on to win the race, and Hamlin finished 24th. Furious, Hamlin stopped Bowman from celebrating and in the post-race interview called him a “hack” driver. Hamlin said, “He’s just a hack. He’s an absolute hack.” And added, “He’s terrible […] I moved up as high as I could to give him all the room I could and he still can’t drive.” Related: Top 8 Most Iconic NASCAR Victory Celebrations

8. Kevin Harvick (2010) — ‘They have a golden horseshoe stuck up their a**’

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

At Auto Club Speedway in 2010, Kevin Harvick came second to Jimmie Johnson. Angry, he stated in a post-race interview, “They’ve got a golden horseshoe stuck up their a**.” This was Harvick’s way of saying that Johnson and his team were almost untouchable at the time. Johnson had just finished a run of dominating the series, and Harvick’s words reflected the sentiments of frustration they had for Johnson and his team.

7. Bubba Wallace’s Emotional Talladega Victory (2021)

Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Wallace achieved his first Cup Series win at Talladega in 2021, after the race was cut short by rain. He was the first Black driver to take the win in the Cup Series since Wendell Scott in 1963. During his post-race interview, Wallace was raw and deeply emotional. This was a powerful winning moment in NASCAR’s history. While choking back tears, Wallace said, “This is for all the kids out there that want to have an opportunity and whatever they want to achieve, and be the best at what they want to do. You’re going to go through a lot of (BS). But you always got to stick true to your path and not let the nonsense get to you. Been plenty of times when I wanted to give up.” Also Read: NASCAR has another aerodynamic fix in the name of preventing flips; drivers are skeptical

6. Joey Logano: ‘His wife wears the fire suit in the family’

Credit: Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Logano gave one of the most memorable jabs in NASCAR history at Pocono Raceway after a collision with Kevin Harvick. After the race, Logano, whose car was spun out by Harvick in the last lap, took a dig at Harvick’s family life. He said in a post-race interview, “It’s probably not his fault, his wife wears the fire suit in the family and tells him what to do.” This comment directed to Harvick’s wife DeLana added a new dimension to an already heated rivalry between the two drivers. Related: NASCAR’s top seven green initiatives

5. Brad Keselowski: ‘Kyle Busch is an a**’

Credit: Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

In 2010, during the driver introduction at Bristol Motor Speedway, Brad Keselowski referred to Kyle Busch as an “a**.” This came after Juan Pablo Montoya had challenged him to say it. Then Keselowski landed the punch in front of 150,000 people, and said, “Kyle Busch is an a**.” Keselowski’s remark set their rivalry further as Busch had earlier demolished Keselowski in a Nationwide Series race. The fans roared, and it became one of the most memorable moments in NASCAR history.

4. Denny Hamlin — ‘I beat your favorite driver — all of them’

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin initially used the line, “I beat your favorite driver — all of them,” upon winning the 2023 Bristol Night Race. He made the comment after he faced the boos of the crowd in an emotional post-race interview. This remark transformed into an iconic phrase showcasing Hamlin’s unapologetic attitude toward his critics. In 2024, when he won the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, Denny Hamlin said, “I just beat your favorite driver, again.” Following another strong win, he echoed the feeling he shared during his win at Bristol in 2023. Also Read: Aric Almirola opens his own NASCAR championship pursuit with Kansas win

3. Tony Stewart — ‘I’m going to bust his a**’

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2013 NASCAR race at Auto Club Speedway, Tony Stewart said, “I’m going to bust his a**.” He got furious when Joey Logano blocked him in a restart and he ended up 22nd, with Logano coming in third. As for the after-race incident, Stewart confronted Logano, and it got physical. In the post-race interview, Stewart shared his annoyance by declaring,” He wants to bi*** about everybody else. And he’s the one who drives like a little bi***! I’m going to bust his a**.” This quote became iconic by revealing how much Stewart was annoyed with Logano’s block. Related: Top 10 NASCAR feuds that spilled off the track



2. Kyle Busch — ‘If you don’t like that kind of racing, don’t even watch’

Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports



The post-race interview Kyle Busch gave in 2018 in Chicago remains one of the most memorable ones in the history of interviews. Following an intense finish with Kyle Larson in the closing laps at Chicagoland Speedway, Busch addressed the media and an intense crowd. Responding to his racing style criticisms, Busch asserted plainly, “I don’t know what you’re whining about. If you don’t like that kind of racing, don’t even watch.” Busch’s response caused a stir in the NASCAR community and reinforced his reputation as an outspoken and unapologetic driver.

1. Dale Earnhardt — ‘I meant to rattle his cage’

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports