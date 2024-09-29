Aric Almirola opens his own NASCAR championship pursuit with Kansas win

Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Aric Almirola is not part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs but his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry is and now that entry has automatically advanced into the second round.

Almriola won the playoff opener on Saturday at Kansas Speedway in dramatic fashion to close out a dramatic race full of two playoffs worth of drama.

First, Almirola is running the full seven-race playoffs and since he won at Martinsville Speedway earlier in the season, the No. 20 car is in the owners playoffs, which is actually where all the money is paid out at the end of the season anyway.

So, this is actually a big deal for this team.

“That was a blue-collar day. Man, that was a really tough day. We had such a great car. This He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra was so fast. Just we kept putting ourselves behind and I felt like we just kept having bad luck. (Pit) gun breaking, things going wrong, but the car was fast. When you have a fast car, you can overcome a lot so just really proud of everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing. What a way to start the Playoffs to lock ourselves in the next round of the owner’s championship.”

Playoff theatrics

There was a great deal of playoff dramatics.

First, top-seeded Justin Allgaier continued a miserable stretch of races in which he lost the regular season championship and now suddenly finds himself at risk of first round elimination.

The veteran was involved in a three-wide battle with Sheldon Creed and Connor Zilisch on a restart, where he was bounced around, and sent into the Turn 2 inside retaining wall.

“I thought we were going to be in a great spot, we were gaining momentum off of [turn] 2 and Sheldon just, I don’t know what happened, but the momentum from him just stopped and we lifted a couple of times and kept trying to let him gather it up and get it figured out,” Allgaier said.

“And the guys behind me, with the run they had behind, I don’t know that there was any contact from behind. I think that I did make some contact with the No. 18 eventually, but the inside row was coming up and I just ran out of real estate.”

Allgaier went from 27 points above the cutline to one below it.

“What a couple of weeks it’s been,” Allgaier said. “It’s been awful.”

https://twitter.com/NASCARonNBC/status/1840137119454384341

The biggest playoff adjacent drama involved Cole Custer and Chandler Smith, as the latter put the former in the wall while trying to defend the lead with 10 laps to go. That’s the contact that allowed Almirola to take the lead en route to the win.

There was a confrontation afterwards.

https://twitter.com/danielmcfadin/status/1840165616658858227

“I am just sick of getting cleared and him just driving me into the fence,” Custer said afterwards. “He didn’t have me clear and just drove me into the fence. It is just a joke. I told him that if he is going to race me like a clown, I am going to race him like a clown. It is a joke that people race like that. He was going for the win, but he is going to have it coming back to him now.”

Smith said this was just a byproduct of the stakes when a win automatically sends you to the next round.

“We’re playoff racing and if I won this race, it advances us to the next round,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of stakes to that obviously and not to mention he’s also the guy that we’re racing for the championship. We’re going to race hard, it’s not the regular season anymore. I’m not just going to let him go at the very end of the race like I would in the regular season if he’s that much better.

“I respect the hell out of Cole (Custer). He’s gave me a lot of breaks and in his eyes, he gave me a few today, which I’ll go back and watch and if I’m in the wrong I’ll apologize. I felt like it was the end of the race, he knew he was better, and I had to do what I had to do to hold him up as long as I can to try to give me a shot to win the thing.”

Custer says it will come back around.

“He’ll have to pay the consequences.”

https://twitter.com/XfinityRacing/status/1840161291857469642

Sammy Smith and AJ Allmendinger had a run-in that neccesitated a conversation after the race.

Smith carried a bad mood with him all day as Allmendinger tagged the back of Smith on the second lap and sent him into the Turn 4 wall, resulting in a 22nd place finish.

“There’s not much to it really, he kind of just drove through me on lap 2 or whatever,” Smith said. “I don’t get it. It’s frustrating, it’s just lap 2 and he packs me full of air through the whole corner and then he expects me to not be loose.

“He’s like, ‘oh, you were loose’. Oh, no crap I’m going to be loose when you packed air on me and then decide to hit me off the corner into the wall. It’s frustrating, but he’s got some long days ahead of him himself.”

Unrelated to Smith, Allmendinger finished 17th just because his car wasn’t that competitive.

“It’s racing early in the race,” Allmendinger said. “He was free, I was getting run into. I would never want to do that on purpose. There’s nothing I’m going to say to make it better, he’s got the right to be mad. I tried to do everything I could to stay off of him, he was so loose right in front of me, but I get it.”

Then there was Riley Herbst and Austin Hill, who tangled on the final lap of the second stage. Hill blocked Sheldon Creed coming to the stage break, but that swiped him across the nose of Herbst’s car, spinning the latter and damaging his car.

Herbst rallied to a top-10 and a remorseful Hill took responsibility.

“I’m trying to get up in line really tight behind the No. 98 because I was going to try to block the No. 18 because I knew he had a run,” Hill said. “Obviously, it’s coming to the stage end for points, and every point matters.

“Right as I looked down, I hit him and turned him across my nose; it was 100% my fault. He was mad obviously after the race, he came up behind me there. And so as soon as we stopped [on pit road], I let him get all of this stuff off and I just went to show how sorry I was.”

Hill said he understood if Herbst felt like he needed to owe him one down the line. After the race, Herbst largely took the high road and cited their friendship.

“It’s just frustrating, but glad we came home with a top 10 and rallied back,” Herbst said. “Probably had a fourth-, fifth-, sixth-place car but didn’t get that, didn’t get any second stage points because we got spun. Frustrating to say the least.

“… We’re friends, we respect each other and race each other with a lot of respect, but he made a mistake which cost us a lot of points.”