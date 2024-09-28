Top 8 Most Iconic NASCAR Victory Celebrations

Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Victory celebrations in NASCAR races can be as spectacular as the race itself. Some of them will go down in the annals of NASCAR history, whether it’s sweet burnouts or an emotional tribute. Here are eight of the most memorable victory celebrations in NASCAR history.

8. Kurt Busch’s Snow Angel

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Kurt Busch's snow angel celebration happened after he won the 2006 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Beforehand, heavy snow canceled qualifying and caused delays in other events. Despite the unfavorable weather, the Cup Series race pushed forward according to plan. After Busch scored his victory, he went to the start-finish line to drop down and perform a snow angel, a lighthearted nod at the wintry conditions around the event.

7. Kyle Busch Kissing the Bricks at Indy

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Busch, who clinched the Brickyard 400, followed the tradition known as kissing the bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Busch, his family, and team joined in to embrace the tradition that was established by Dale Jarrett, the 1996 NASCAR champion. They all took a knee and kissed the bricks after Busch's 2016 triumph. He repeated this celebration after his second consecutive victory at the Brickyard, reinforcing his status as a dominant driver on the track that weekend.

6. Jimmie Johnson’s Burnout Bonanza

Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR champion driver Jimmie Johnson used to celebrate his victory by performing spectacular burnouts. Following his wins, Johnson would spin his tires and fill the air with smoke across the track, which also delighted the fans. His excitement was so immense that after a 2010 victory at the Auto Club Speedway, he blew the engine while performing the burnout. Johnson’s burnouts gained popularity, especially after he won a race at Texas Motor Speedway in 2017. Following that race, he performed an extensive, smoky burnout.

5. Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Emotional 2001 Pepsi 400 Celebration

Credit: David Tucker/News-Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s win in the Pepsi 400 at Daytona in 2001 was particularly emotional and meaningful. It was the first race at Daytona following his father's fatal crash there in the 2001 Daytona 500. Not only did Junior lead 116 of 160 laps, but he also managed to win the race in what was a very emotional atmosphere. Many people saw his victory as a tribute to his father, as he dedicated the win to him. After the race, Earnhardt Jr. performed donuts in the infield grass and later, an iconic moment followed, where he stood on top of his car in front of the massive crowd. The moment became especially endearing when his teammate and long-time friend, Michael Waltrip, also joined in the celebration.

4. Tony Stewart’s Fence Climb

Credit: USA Today Network

Tony Stewart climbed the fence after the checkered flag in the Allstate 400 at the Brickyard in 2005. Since then, the fence climb has become his characteristic post-win celebration. Following the finish of the race, Stewart parked his car near the flag stand and got out. He then climbed up the catch fence with his team to join fans in celebration. This tradition has since become hugely popular in NASCAR, fitting Stewart's persona.

3. Alan Kulwicki’s Polish Victory Lap

Credit: Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alan Kulwicki’s “Polish Victory Lap” is one of the most special and touching celebrations in NASCAR. After his first win in 1988 at Phoenix, Kulwicki did a reverse (clockwise) victory lap and drove with the driver’s side facing the fans as his way of thanking them. He called it the “Polish Victory Lap,” in honor of his Polish background. This became his signature move.

2. Carl Edwards’ Backflips

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Carl Edwards took post-race celebrations to another level. The journey began in 2005 when Edwards clinched his first Cup Series race at Atlanta. Edwards wanted to celebrate and therefore did a backflip off his car. From then on, he would get out of his car and do a back flip off the door of the car to the excitement of the audience after his wins. His gymnastics became a hallmark of his success and set him apart from the other drivers.

1. Dale Earnhardt’s 1998 Daytona 500 High-Fives

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports