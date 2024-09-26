Visiting Kansas Speedway: What you need to know

Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Whether it is your first time to the Kansas Speedway, or you are a regular visitor, here’s all the useful information to help you get the most out of your trip to this Midwestern racing circuit:

Where is Kansas Speedway?

Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas Speedway is at 400 Speedway Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas, near the Kansas-Missouri border. It’s part of the larger Village West, which is a shopping, dining and entertainment area. It is located at the exit of Interstate 70 and 110th Street; offering easy access for race fans and visitors​.

How Long is the Kansas Speedway Track (Miles and Kilometers)?

The racetrack is a 1.5-mile-long track (2.4 kilometers). Its tri-oval design enables high-speed racing, making it popular for NASCAR events. The banking angles at the turns are between 17 and 20 degrees, with 9 to 11 degrees on the front stretch and 5 degrees on the backstretch.

How Big is Kansas Speedway (Acres/Miles)?

Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

The Speedway covers over 1,200 acres, which includes the 1.5-mile tri-oval track, as well as a 2.37-mile road course. The site features extensive parking, RV camping, and grandstand seating areas. The property also includes the Hollywood Casino, which overlooks Turn 2, providing fans with a unique view of the races.

Who Owns Kansas Speedway?

The Speedway is owned and managed by NASCAR, which operates under the International Speedway Corporation (ISC) — one of the biggest owners of motorsport venues in the U.S.

How Many People Does the Speedway Hold?

Kansas Speedway can hold between 36,000 and 48,000 spectators in its grandstand seating. Due to a drop in attendance in the last few years, the venue has scaled down its capacity from 64,000 seats​.

When Did the Speedway Open?

Kansas Speedway opened in 2001. It quickly became a favorite option for motorsports fans, particularly for its exciting NASCAR races​. Starting in 2011, NASCAR transformed it into a two-race stop, continuing today.

Can You Bring Beer into Kansas Speedway?

Yes, fans are allowed to bring their own beer into the Speedway, but there are restrictions. Coolers must meet specific size guidelines, typically a maximum of 14x14x14 inches​. No glass containers are allowed.

How Many Laps is a NASCAR Race at Kansas Speedway?

The Kansas Speedway’s NASCAR Cup Series race usually consists of 267 laps, representing about 400 miles (640 kilometers)​.

Does Kansas Speedway Have Lights?

Yes, Kansas Speedway has lighting installed. In 2011, the track equipped itself with lights to enable night races. It has been used in important events, such as NASCAR playoffs races.

How Fast Do NASCAR Cars Go at Kansas Speedway?

At Kansas Speedway, during qualifying and races when track conditions are ideal, NASCAR cars usually reach speeds of 180 to 190 mph. Kevin Harvick is the NASCAR Cup Series lap record holder, setting a time of 27.304 seconds, which he set in 2014. It corresponds to a speed of around 197.8 mph.

How Much Are Tickets at Kansas Speedway?

Ticket costs for Kansas Speedway change based on seating location and the kind of event. Tickets for general admission at NASCAR races usually start at $49 and climb to $155. Suites or weekend passes have higher prices.

The Speedway gives children under 12 discounted tickets, while some of the events, including the Xfinity and Truck races, permit free entry for children.

You can find detailed information or buy tickets by visiting the Kansas Speedway website.

How Much is Parking?

General parking is free and available in grass lots, on a first-come, first-served basis. Those wanting closer proximity to the grandstands have paid parking options, but they must purchase tickets in person from the box office, and availability is limited.

If you have a vehicle that carries an ADA permit, you can use designated ADA lots by presenting your permit along with relevant identification​.

For more detailed information, you can check the Speedway’s official site.