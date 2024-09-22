Top 5 NASCAR playoff underdogs who could pull off an upset

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs feature some strong competitors, but the attention is not just on the leading drivers. Many underdogs find themselves in a situation to challenge the front-runners and could make strong runs. Here are five drivers who might pull off an upset:

5. Daniel Suárez

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Suárez is an underdog in the 2024 NASCAR playoffs, but his recent momentum gives him the opportunity to surprise as a contender. His playoff background, marked by a great 10th-place finish in 2022, helps his confidence. So far this year, Trackhouse Racing hasn't kept pace with teams such as Hendrick Motorsports, but they still show potential. Also, Suárez won a thrilling photo finish in the regular season, confirming his ability to get surprising wins. Regardless of a few obstacles faced this season, Suárez and his team have been improving in the last few races, consistently finishing in the top 10. Though they only have one win despite strong performances, Suárez is certain that with the right execution, they can advance deep into the playoffs. He recognizes how tough the road ahead might be, but remains optimistic. He believes that if they can survive the first couple of rounds, anything is possible.

4. Bubba Wallace

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2024 NASCAR playoffs, Bubba Wallace is an underdog who can still surprise. Actually, both of his career wins happened during races held in the playoffs, even though he wasn't in the playoffs himself. He won at Talladega in 2021 and Kansas in 2022. Now, he's in his first-ever full playoff run and he's bringing optimism and determination. Wallace earned pole position at Darlington, showing his ability to rise above his underdog status. Wallace has been progressing throughout the 2024 season. He achieved several top-five and top-10 finishes, even if he hasn't won a race yet. His team, 23XI Racing, has made progress, even though they had a few crew issues before. In spite of the doubts of some fans, Wallace's abilities under pressure come across. His success in playoff races elevates him to a contender who might catch many off guard. There's potential for Wallace to achieve more in the playoffs and prove his critics wrong.

3. Chase Briscoe

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As an underdog, Chase Briscoe can accomplish an upset in the 2024 NASCAR playoffs. What makes him dangerous is his skill at rising to the occasion under pressure. He had a challenging regular season, but still made it into the playoffs with a thrilling win at Darlington. That win was important both for Briscoe and Stewart-Haas Racing. The No. 14 team gained much-needed confidence from it. Not only was Briscoe's victory decisive for his playoff placement, but it also showed how well he could perform in critical conditions. During the 2022 playoffs, Briscoe proved his toughness by progressing to the Round of 8. This proved his talent shines when challenges are greatest. Fans are making comparisons between this victory and Tony Stewart's iconic playoff year in 2011. If Briscoe succeeds in repeating his former playoff success, he could advance further than expected. His talent at handling key tracks, especially at Martinsville, makes him a serious threat.

2. Tyler Reddick

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tyler Reddick is arguably the best underdog for the 2024 playoffs due to his impressive season. By winning the 2024 Regular Season Championship, he proved his consistency, recording 11 top-five finishes and 18 top-10s. However, many still see Reddick as an outsider in a grid dominated by past champions and multi-race winners. Lacking the championship pedigree and deep playoff experience of teams like Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing has managed to do well. Also, the inconsistent performances of Reddick have led to uncertainty about his ability to hold his form under the intense pressure of the playoffs. His wins on different track types, especially at superspeedways like Talladega, make Reddick a promising underdog. This opportunity could allow him to exceed expectations and fight for the championship. Reddick is sixth in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings following the first two races. He's ahead by a 30-point margin over the cutline.

1. Ross Chastain

Credit: Alex Gould/Special for The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK