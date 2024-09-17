Visiting Bristol Motor Speedway: This is what you need to know

Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

If you are planning to visit the Bristol Motor Speedway, then you’re in for an unforgettable experience. Whether you are a first-time visitor or a loyal follower of the blog, here’s everything you need to know about “The Last Great Colosseum.”

Where is Bristol Motor Speedway?

Bristol Motor Speedway is located in Bristol, Tennessee, and sits on the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Close to Interstate 81, it makes it very convenient for fans coming from cities like Knoxville, Tennessee, or Asheville, North Carolina. It’s located on the Tennessee-Virginia state line, so residents of both states can easily get there.

How long is the track?

The Bristol Motor Speedway track is 0.533 miles long. It’s one of the shortest tracks in NASCAR, meaning that the racing is intense with many overtaking and sharp turns. It’s known for its high-banked turns of up to 36 degrees, which allows for fast and close racing.

How big is the Bristol Motor Speedway?

The total area is about 670 acres, including the track and all the facilities around it. It’s large enough to accommodate different facilities such as grandstands, camping areas, hospitality suites, and the famous infield pit road.

Why is Bristol Motor Speedway called ‘The Last Great Colosseum’?

Due to its unique design and the fierce and almost savage environment that it creates, Bristol Motor Speedway is often called “The Last Great Colosseum.” The high-banked, enclosed oval with the tall grandstands around it provides the feel of watching a show in the Roman Colosseum. The noise, the fast pace of the action, and the many crashes gives the feeling of a historic battle, reminiscent of gladiator fights. This kind of vibe has made the track a fan favorite.

Who owns it?

Speedway Motorsports, LLC (SMI), is one of the biggest motorsports corporations in the world and owns Bristol Motor Speedway. SMI also manages other NASCAR tracks.

When was Bristol Motor Speedway built?

Bristol Motor Speedway was constructed in 1960 and was first opened in 1961. It has gone through many renovations to increase the number of seats, improve the fan experience, and upgrade the track for today’s racing.

How many people does Bristol Motor Speedway hold?

With a seating capacity of about 162,000, the speedway ranks among the biggest sports facilities globally. This track is home to some of the biggest NASCAR races, such as the Food City 500 and the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

Can you bring beer into Bristol Motor Speedway?

Yes, fans can bring beer and other types of beverages into Bristol Motor Speedway, but there are certain conditions. Fans are allowed to carry a soft-sided cooler not larger than 14x14x14 inches. It’s better to check the latest rules on the track’s official website before going to the race because they may change.

Does Bristol Motor Speedway have lights?

Yes, Bristol Motor Speedway has lights and that is why they are also able to race at night. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race held in September is one of the most popular night races of NASCAR and is a must-see event for fans.

How many laps is the NASCAR race?

The NASCAR Cup Series race is usually 500 laps long for a standard race. This is equivalent to around 266.5 miles (429.2 kilometers) on the track’s half-mile layout.

How fast do NASCAR cars go at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR cars at Bristol Motor Speedway are quite fast as they can reach high speeds. In races, top speeds often exceed 125 mph. For instance, during a recent practice session, Kyle Larson recorded the quickest lap time of 126.353 mph. Other drivers, like Chris Buescher and Ty Gibbs, followed close behind with laps around 125–126 mph.

How much are tickets at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Ticket prices are not the same for every race and depend on the seating arrangement preferred. For instance, ticket prices for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race in September 2024 begin at $60 for general admission seating. Weekend passes, which cover both Friday and Saturday races, can start at $110. Some of the exclusive zones, like the climate-controlled Bristol Club, come with extra benefits, like meals and drinks included in the package and are more expensive. Also, infield passes and other VIP packages are also offered to fans who want to have a more special experience.

For more information, visit the official Bristol Motor Speedway website.

Is there infield parking at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, there is infield parking at Bristol Motor Speedway, but this is usually reserved for VIPs, media and team members. However, fans can get into it with a special pass.

How much is parking at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Parking prices depend on the specific event and the area of the parking lot. The cost of general parking lots ranges from $10 to $20. There are also premium parking options that can cost $40 or more. The speedway also offers a free shuttle service from some parking areas that are a little further away.