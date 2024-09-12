5 bold predictions for the rest of the NASCAR Playoffs

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The 2024 NASCAR Playoffs are approaching a critical point where each race is important. Every fan has their own prediction, and some can be more risky than others. Here are five bold predictions that could make or break the path to the championship.

5. A surprise winner will emerge at Martinsville

The Martinsville race has always been a crucial one and the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs will not be any different. This season, the field is fairly even and there is a chance that an outsider could win in the penultimate race of the playoffs. Pay attention to drivers who are not usually the favorites of the race — such as Chris Buescher of RFK Racing, who has demonstrated great performance. Or Corey LaJoie, a promising driver who may become a threat to the playoff positions, could also be a bold prediction Owing to the short-track nature of the Martinsville track, racing is often aggressive and contact-intensive, which in turn presents underdog teams with a chance to pounce on their rivals in the last laps. Such is always the case with this track, where a timely pit stop or avoiding the accident that eliminates most of the competitors is enough to secure a win. This race could be a surprising one and change the Championship 4 picture in a way that no one expects.

4. Team Penske drivers to push deep into the Championship 4

Team Penske is ready to be a strong contender in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney are both known for performing exceptionally well during playoffs. Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, has been providing significant results and has the potential of proceeding further in this year's playoffs. Logano, however, has had some difficulties at the beginning of the season. But he has already clinched a playoff win in Atlanta, which will be very helpful in the next stages. Team Penske was the perfect example of the team effort at the first race of the 2024 playoffs in Atlanta. Blaney was instrumental in assisting his teammate Logano in getting in the right position to collect the win. Blaney's perseverance helped him finish third after going through some damage in the middle of the race. He also led laps and won the first stage. With the help of teammate Austin Cindric, Team Penske exhibited how powerful they are in drafting and working together as a team. This will prove crucial for Blaney and Logano as they seek to move deep into the playoffs and challenge for the title once more.

3. Tyler Reddick emerges as a dark horse for the title

Tyler Reddick is one to keep an eye on for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. Winning his first Regular Season Championship, this accomplishment fortifies his position as a threat in the play-off stage. Driving the №45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, he had a consistent run and recorded two of the most important wins at Talladega and Michigan. Reddick has achieved 11 top-fives and 19 top-tens so far, and he stands out in road courses and intermediate tracks. As the season gets to the crucial Roval at Charlotte and Homestead Miami, the 28-year-old driver could be a bold prediction coming to life. He's ready to get into Championship 4 and possibly win the first Cup title of his career.

2. Kyle Larson dominates at Homestead but not at Phoenix

Kyle Larson has been one of the toughest competitors at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This track suits him well with the high-banked corners and the grooving racing. He's good at Homestead, where he has been a three-time winner, including dominant wins in 2022 and previous seasons. It won't be a surprise to secure the Championship 4 spot at this crucial track. But when it comes to the Phoenix Raceway, the venue of the final race of the season, Larson has not been that consistent. Even if he won the 2021 Cup Series title with a victory at Phoenix, his results at the track have been rather mixed. The Hendrick Motorsports driver is not as commanding there as what he delivers on other tracks. Although he had won a championship there, other races at Phoenix have seen him finish outside of the top 10. So, he may have issues when the title is on the line again this year. It will take a pretty much flawless day for Larson to hold off the rest of the title contenders. The bold prediction here is that he will reach the final but fail to clinch the title at Phoenix.

1. Denny Hamlin finally wins his first title

