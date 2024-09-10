5 reasons why the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs could be the best ever

Credit: Telegram photo by Mike Dickie / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 NASCAR Playoffs are set to be very exciting, with possible history in the making. Looking at the competition and the storylines of this year’s playoffs could be the most interesting thing we have seen. Here are five reasons why this year’s NASCAR Playoffs could be the best ever.

5. Increased parity in the field

The 2024 Playoffs could be very interesting this year because there's more competition compared to previous years. Non-title-contending teams have also performed very well. Trackhouse Racing and 23XI Racing are now real threats. Other drivers, such as Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez, have also been able to bring out their best performances. It also introduces a certain level of volatility into the equation since fairly young teams have already managed to achieve success. RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports have also gradually been showing an increase in performance. For example, Michael McDowell, driving for Front Row, won and finished strong in races that were once dominated by big teams. This has brought a certain level of balance across the grid. As a result, it has made it hard to predict the championship's outcome.

4. Denny Hamlin’s unfinished business

Arguably one of the best storylines of the year is Denny Hamlin's bid for his first Cup Series Championship after he came close so many times. However, Hamlin has faced challenges. He received a 10-point penalty for an engine rules violation, impacting his playoff position. Starting the playoffs in the sixth position, Hamlin is motivated to capture his first championship ever. For Hamlin, who has made the most consecutive playoff appearances and has raced several times in the Championship 4 but never won, this season is special. He feels the pressure, having been denied the final round in the last two seasons by very thin margins. Hamlin's strategy is clear: win and minimize the chances of DNFs. That's why he wants to deliver good performances at key tracks like Kansas. The "unfinished business" story enriches the 2024 playoffs.

3. Manufacturer battles adding another layer of rivalry

Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota are increasingly conscious of the intense competition as if it had never been seen before. The three giant manufacturers are struggling to achieve the driver's championship as much as they are to gain domination on the tracks. Chevrolet has had a great performance so far this season, thanks to big teams like Hendrick Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing. Toyota has increased its level with Legacy Motor Club, and continues to stay relevant with a strong roster of drivers. All in all, despite the harsh times Ford faced, it still stands as quite a competitive team, especially with teams like Team Penske. The playoffs will be a true test of the manufacturer rivalries as they will be fighting for dominance. Fans should prepare for close racing because these brands will do their best to ensure their drivers win the Cup.



2. Track diversity

The 2024 playoffs will run on very different types of tracks. Talladega's pack racing and the risk of "The Big One" will keep drivers on their toes throughout the race. The Charlotte Roval has a more technical aspect to it and should benefit drivers who are skilled with road course racing. Tracks like Texas Motor Speedway and Las Vegas encourage high-speed and side-by-side racing, which requires proper setups and strategy. Some tracks, like Martinsville, have very tight turns, and the racing is very intense. It also requires risk-taking and strategy. Plus, the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs will include two new tracks that will provide new challenges and excitement, like Watkins Glen International. This rotation of varying tracks implies that no driver is safe and the cut-offs can happen at any time. This could make this year's playoff the best ever.

1. A wide-open field of contenders

