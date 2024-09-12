Rick Hendrick says his NASCAR team is happy with Alex Bowman and his status for 2025

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Alex Bowman does not appear to be on the hot seat with Hendrick Motorsports and all you have to do is take the word of Rick Hendrick himself.

There has been a pesky rumor, one that Bowman himself as addressed as ‘annoying’ that suggests he could be offloaded to Spire Motorsports to make room for Justin Haley, who is currently under a multiyear contract with Rick Ware Racing.

Bowman himself as a multiyear agreement, one that runs through the 2026 season, and has said he has received multiple declarations from senior Hendrick Motorsports leadership that there is nothing to the rumors.

When asked on Tuesday during a media event about Kyle Larson returning to the Indianapolis 500, the eponymous founder and chairman of the team, Rick Hendrick, shut the rumors down.

“Boss is happy … We’re happy,” Hendrick said.

That was the response to a question over if Bowman would “unequivocally” be in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 next season.

Bowman has a tremendous partnership with Ally Financial, and chief marketing officer and PR chief Andrea Brimmer also did her best to put the story to rest.

After all, this is her branding partnership.

Bowman is still eligible for the NASCAR Cup Series championship and currently above the elimination cutline after one race in the Round of 16. Bowman has just won win and two since 2022 and that has been the source of the rumors.

The driver himself indicated last week that he felt the rumors were started by ‘the other side’ and hoping that it would quiet after either Spire and/or Haley completed their deals for 2025.