Visiting Watkins Glen International: This is what you need to know

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Watkins Glen International (WGI), also known as “The Glen,” is one of the most popular NASCAR road courses in history. The Glen is a racing experience that’s exciting and rich in motorsports history. Here’s everything you need to know if you plan to visit.

Where is Watkins Glen International?

The Glen is at 2790 County Route 16, Watkins Glen, New York. Located in the Finger Lakes area, this famous track has stunning views of upstate New York, and it’s right next to Watkins Glen State Park which attracts many visitors.

Is Watkins Glen International a road course?

Yes, it’s a road course that has elevation changes, and challenging turns, all with beautiful views. Some of the features of the track include the infamous ‘Inner Loop’ and ‘The Boot’ which make the course challenging.

How long is the track (miles and kilometers)?

The track length of Watkins Glen may be different from one configuration to another depending on the design of the course. NASCAR is 2.454 miles (3.94 kilometers) and the entire GP circuit is 3.450 miles (5.55 kilometers) in length.

How big is Watkins Glen International (acres/miles)?

The Watkins Glen International is a very large track that has an area of 1,800 acres. The track has different designs, namely the short course which is used in NASCAR and the Grand Prix course. It’s a huge field for motorsport fans which also has enough space for camping, parking, and other facilities. ​

How many people does WGI hold?

Watkins Glen International has a capacity to accommodate about 38,900 permanent seats. But, with the extra temporary seating and infield zones, the overall capacity can go over 100,000 during major events.

Who owns Watkins Glen International?

Watkins Glen International is currently owned by NASCAR through its subsidiary, the International Speedway Corporation (ISC), in 1997. This was after ISC had acquired stocks from Corning Enterprises through a stock buyout. Corning had played a part in the rehabilitation of the track during the 1980s. Since then, ISC has continued to operate Watkins Glen and has hosted some of the major racing events such as NASCAR and IMSA.

When was it built?

The Glen was first built in 1948. The first course passed through Watkins Glen village via the local roads. In 1956 a proper circuit was built, thus improving the safety of the drivers and the audience. The track has since then developed into a global racing circuit that has featured events such as Formula One, NASCAR and IMSA.

Can you bring beer into WGI?

Yes, you can bring alcoholic beverages, including beer into WGI but only in a soft-sided cooler that does not exceed 14 x 14 x 14 inches. Glass containers, however, are not allowed at all. It’s better to check their policies for the specific event as they might differ slightly from en event to the next.

Does Watkins Glen International have lights?

No, Watkins Glen International does not have permanent lighting installed. So events like NASCAR races are typically held during daylight hours.

How many laps is the race?

The NASCAR Cup Series race is 90 laps and covers a total of 220 miles. For other series, the number of laps depends on the format of the race and the course layout.

How fast do NASCAR cars go at Watkins Glen International?

NASCAR cars can go at a maximum speed of 125–130 mph during races at The Glen. These high speeds mainly happen on the long straight and in some of the smoother parts of the course.

It’s one of the fastest road circuits on the racing calendar.

How much are tickets at WGI?

The ticket prices depend on the type of seating and access you want. For the NASCAR Cup Series race, the most popular option is a reserved grandstand ticket with a pre-race pass. The cheapest grandstand tickets usually cost $85, and the better options, which include The Bog hospitality package, can reach $150 per day.

For those looking for premium experiences, there are also travel packages that come with VIP privileges, with prices starting at $1,025 per person.

Is there infield parking?

Yes, The Glen provides infield parking, although there are not many spaces available. During NASCAR weekends, infield parking requires a special pass for vehicles, which is usually for WGI employees, race teams, media, and some hospitality packages. It’s also possible to get access through the Tailgate or Pit Terrace parking pass. Overnight parking in the infield is only allowed for those who have booked a camping spot.

Can you park an RV at Watkins Glen International?

Yes, WGI allows RV parking. RV Camping is a common practice at the track, particularly during NASCAR race weekends. The different camping sites include infield camping, backstretch camping and other great locations like Gate 1 and Gate 6 areas. Some of the locations like the Boot and Pit Road provide scenic and track-side views. Camping at the Glen is only allowed in certain areas and you have to buy a specific campsite. These can be sold out fast particularly for NASCAR events.

If you don’t own an RV, Watkins Glen partners with RVshare and allows you to rent one for your stay at the track.

How much is parking at WGI?

General parking is free at The Glen during NASCAR race weekends. However, certain parking areas such as infield parking or tailgate parking will need a pass.

For the tailgate and reserved parking, these passes are available for purchase and are usually sold together with some of the hospitality packages.

