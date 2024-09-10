Kyle Larson returning to Indianapolis 500 with unfinished business

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

They’re calling it unfinished business.

Once again under the Hendrick 1100 branding, Kyle Larson will attempt to run the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day for Arrow McLaren Racing and Hendrick Motorsports respectively but all involved are hoping for better weather.

This summer, Larson contested the Greatest Spectacle in Racing but only after a four-hour delay that caused him to miss the start of the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson arrived at the latter just past halfway only for the rain to end that race before he could even get inside the car.

It was an outcome that left senior NASCAR leadership disappointed to the point the league considered not granting him a waiver to even be eligible for the playoffs despite being the championship leader at the time.

As a result, Larson alongside leadership from both Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow McLaren announced their second attempt to contest the double but also stated that 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan would be on standby to run at Indianapolis if necessary because Larson will for sure prioritize the NASCAR race in 2025 instead.

In a perfect world, the weather will simply cooperate in Speedway, Indiana.

“I think this year went the way it did and I couldn’t be in two places at one time, even though I would have loved to, but I think I owe it to my NASCAR team to get here in time to try and win one of the biggest races of the season, and race that has the most implication to the season, as well. So, right now, I’m okay with it.”

The announcement was formally made on Tuesday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway with team owner Rick Hendrick, vice chairman Jeff Gordon, McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Kannan, who is also the sporting director for the IndyCar team.



“We’re going to run the [Coca-Cola 600],” said Hendrick, when asked about a repeat of this year’s scenario. “We will be here for the 600 if that means cutting the race short at Indianapolis because of my commitment to NASCAR. We’re in NASCAR, and that’s where we run for the championship. If the weather catches us, Tony [Kanaan] will get in the car.”

He said that last year too though but Hendrick says next year, in the same scenario, would be different.

“We made that commitment, we’re going to be here,” Hendrick said, adamanly.

The car number will once again be No. 17 for the Indianapolis effort and will come with full support from HendrickCars.com.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion started fifth in May and ran inside the top-10 for most of the race until a late speeding penalty eliminated him from contention. He earned rookie of the year honors and finished 18th.

Now he will return with a year of experience behind him.