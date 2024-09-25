Top 10 NASCAR feuds that spilled off the track

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Over the years, NASCAR has had a lot of cutthroat rivalries, with some extending off the track. These rivalries start on-track but bubble into off-track aggression, interviews, and even old, long-standing grudges. Here are the 10 biggest NASCAR feuds that went beyond racing.

10. Tony Stewart vs. Matt Kenseth (2012)

The 2012 Bristol race was the tipping point for the Tony Stewart vs. Matt Kenseth feud. Following an on-track incident during the race, a frustrated Stewart threw his helmet at Kenseth's car. The crash happened while both drivers were competing for the lead, leading to serious damage. Stewart's irritation arose because of Kenseth's blocking tactics earlier in the race. The conflict didn't stop there because both drivers carried on their war of words in the media. A few years later, Kenseth jokingly gifted Stewart his helmet back when he retired in 2016.

9. Clint Bowyer vs. Jeff Gordon (2012)

The rivalry between Clint Bowyer and Jeff Gordon got to its peak during the 2012 season at Phoenix International Raceway. Earlier in the season, a number of collisions had already raised the tensions between them. The situation took a worse turn after Gordon deliberately wrecked Bowyer in retaliation for a previous crash. This culminated in a fight between the two teams in the garage, taking the conflict off the track. Gordon said later on that Bowyer had ruined him many times and that he could not stand it any longer. Bowyer said that he could not believe that a champion like Gordon would behave this way.

8. Denny Hamlin vs Joey Logano (2013)

The rivalry between Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano started in 2013 at Bristol. In that race, Hamlin made Logano spin, which led to animosity. Their tension grew a week later at Fontana. Logano deliberately caused an accident with Hamlin that eventually left Hamlin injured. The conflict stretched for years, and a significant event occurred in 2019 at Martinsville. Following a crash, Logano pushed Hamlin into an altercation on pit road shortly after. This provoked a fight between the two crews, and one of Logano’s team members was suspended. Hamlin accused Logano of being the troublemaker behind the scenes.

7. Darrell Waltrip vs. Dale Earnhardt (1980s)

The feud between Darrell Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Sr. kept growing throughout the 1980s. Both had aggressive drives and due to this always clashed with each other on the track. The turning point came in the 1986 Richmond race where Earnhardt spun Waltrip out. Their rivalry was not limited to race tracks, both of them were competitive off the track as well. Waltrip's personality was more outspoken and Earnhardt had a tough, hard-driving image. However, over the years they they gained mutual respect for each other. Their feud was instrumental in the shaping of NASCAR's culture during that time.

6. Kevin Harvick vs Greg Biffle (2002)

The first incident between Kevin Harvick and rival Greg Biffle happened at Bristol in 2002. At mid-race, Biffle bumped Harvick into the wall. However, after the race, Harvick jumped on Biffle's car to get to him. He grabbed Biffle by the firesuit and yelled in his face. NASCAR officials and pit crews managed to get them apart almost immediately. Biffle said the incident was accidental, but Harvick did not buy it. Harvick referred to Biffle as an 'idiot.' He stated further that he attacked him intentionally and had been angry for several laps. As a punishment, Harvick was fined $35,000 and put on probation for five months. The two drivers remained rivals but never at that violent level again.

5. Kyle Busch vs. Brad Keselowski (2000s-2010s)

The feud between Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski is amongst the most notable ones. Things kicked off strong with on-track incidents in 2012 at Watkins Glen and 2013 at Kansas. After the Kansas race, Busch referred to Keselowski as 'stupid.' Busch was dubbed a "dirty driver" by Keselowski for wrecking him, in response. The tensions increased and persisted, with no one apologizing from either party. Their conflicts continued with off-track arguments which made this a very notorious rivalry issue. This turned out to be one of the biggest interests of fans and the media.

4. Jeff Gordon vs. Dale Earnhardt (1990s)

The rivalry between Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt is one of the most important ones in NASCAR history. It began in the 1990s when Gordon came out and challenged Earnhardt's reign. Earnhardt thought that Gordon was a threat and tried to psyche him out. The rivalry between the two main characters was not only on track, but it really divided fans as well. Gordon's squeaky clean image was the polar opposite of Earnhardt's "Intimidator" identity, what they presented on the track was enough to keep the fans entertained and engaged. The rivalry symbolized the battle between NASCAR's older and more traditional generation and its newer generation. Gradually, both the drivers learned to appreciate each other and started having some respect for each other. This made the two drivers become bitter rivals and this greatly contributed to the growth of NASCAR. NASCAR's popularity grew remarkably as a result of their rivalry​.

3. Cale Yarborough vs. Donnie and Bobby Allison (1979)

The 1979 Daytona 500 is probably one of the biggest NASCAR rivalries. It was between Cale Yarborough and the Allison brothers, Donnie and Bobby. In the race, Yarborough and Donnie had a huge crash on the last lap as both fought for the lead. After this, they started to quarrel by the side of the track. Bobby Allison then joined in and that is when it got a little more serious. Yarborough attacked Bobby by punching him through the window and then they went for each other. The fight took place during a live national television broadcast, the first time that NASCAR drama was out on such public display. Many people think that this moment contributed significantly to the development of the sport.

2. Brad Keselowski vs. Carl Edwards (2009–2010)

Carl Edwards and Brad Keselowski are engaged in one of NASCAR's most intense rivalries. It all started when Keselowski's collision with Edwards in 2009 at Talladega led the latter to crash violently into the fence. In 2010, the tension escalated when Edwards took action in Atlanta, flipping Keselowski in a crash just like his own. The last big clash happened at Gateway, and the two cars were fighting for the lead, which resulted in another spectacular crash. These on-track battles were perhaps the most violent and personal in the history of NASCAR. The hostility of these two drivers continued behind the scenes and Edwards decided to quit racing at the end of 2016 without fully settling their rivalry.

1. Dale Earnhardt vs. Geoff Bodine (1980s)

