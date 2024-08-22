NASCAR’s 6 greatest crossovers into the movies, including Will Ferrell in ‘Talladega Nights’

Credit: USA Today Network

NASCAR has always had a close connection with Hollywood. For decades now, NASCAR has been depicted in many movies and each of them has portrayed the sport in its own special manner. With that in mind, here are six of NASCAR’s best crossovers in the movies.

6. Days of Thunder (1990)

Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

NASCAR comes to the big screen in Days of Thunder where the main event is a NASCAR race. The movie features Tom Cruise as Cole Trickle. He’s a young and determined driver who is trying to climb the ladder in the world of NASCAR. The movie directed by Tony Scott is famous for the spectacular car racing but also for the depiction of the off-track relationships in NASCAR. There are also appearances of real NASCAR drivers like Richard Petty, Rusty Wallace, Neil Bonnett, and Harry Gant which gives the movie credibility and may attract NASCAR fans. ESPN commentator Dr. Jerry Punch also has a cameo. Today, the movie remains a cult classic among NASCAR fans. Also Read: Kyle Busch expresses frustration with Brad Keselowski Michigan restart over Twitter



5. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” is a comedy movie based on the NASCAR racing industry. Will Ferrell plays the leading role of Ricky Bobby, a top NASCAR driver. The movie also makes fun of the rivalry and egos that are typical of the sport. Various real-life NASCAR drivers made an appearance in the movie including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jamie McMurray, and others from the 2005 season. These drivers gave credibility to the film and helped to connect the movie with the NASCAR fans. The movie also uses several real NASCAR race cars, which makes this movie an example of pop culture meeting motorsport.

4. Cars (2006)

Credit: USA Today Network

In Cars, Pixar nicely incorporates aspects of NASCAR into the fictional town of Radiator Springs. The movie reflects many elements of NASCAR, including Richard Petty’s voice., such as the voice of Richard Petty. The NASCAR legend lands the voice for the character “The King”, which is based on his own racing career. Additionally, the movie includes cameos from real NASCAR drivers such as Darrell Waltrip, who does commentary in his animated form. The movie shows the thrill of racing and at the same time tries to convey messages of unity and second chance. Consequently, everyone could enjoy it, not only those who are into NASCAR but other viewers as well. Cars shows the exciting world of NASCAR racing but also teaches valuable lessons about friendship and humility through the main character, Lightning McQueen. Also Read: Denny Hamlin salvages top-10 after Michigan NASCAR mishap

3. Stroker Ace (1983)

Credit: USA Today Network

Stroker Ace is a NASCAR-themed racing comedy with Burt Reynolds as Stroker Ace, an arrogant race car driver. The film also features many NASCAR themes and settings, including shots taken at real NASCAR events. It also had guest appearances of some of NASCAR’s greatest drivers such as Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, and Cale Yarborough. There were many many racing scenes in the movie, although most of these were shots of real races edited together. The story is about Ace, a race car driver who’s irritated with his sponsor Clyde Torkle, owner of a fried chicken franchise. Some of the comedic scenes in the film include Stroker wearing a large chicken costume for promotion. Due to the inconsistent scenes and weak plot, the film received negative criticism. However, it provides some throwback for NASCAR fans with its representation of the sport and popular drivers from the early 1980s.

2. Logan Lucky (2017)

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Lucky, a heist film directed by Steven Soderbergh, has a very strong connection with NASCAR. The storyline of the movie is based on a heist at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Coca-Cola 600. One of the biggest NASCAR races. The film directly references Soderbergh’s Oceans trilogy but with less intelligent protagonists. Real-life NASCAR drivers Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, and Ryan Blaney play security guards and a delivery man in the film. Kyle Busch and Carl Edwards also play the roles of highway patrolmen, and Kyle Larson plays the role of a chauffeur, though for a very short time. These drivers’ participation underlines the extent to which the film embeds itself in the culture of NASCAR. Related: NASCAR’s Unsolved Mysteries: The stories that still puzzle fans

1. The Last Action Hero (1973)

Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via USA TODAY NETWORK