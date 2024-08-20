Kyle Busch expresses frustration with Brad Keselowski Michigan restart over Twitter

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Busch expressed a little bit of frustration towards Brad Keselowski over the final restart of the NASCAR Cup Series race on Monday night in the form of a tweet.

Keselowski did not get a great restart and it may have cost then leader William Byron the race as the Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 team was expecting as push from the owner-driver of the RFK Racing No. 6.

Instead, Keselowski went backwards and stacked up the field on the outside line behind him.

What the Fu€k was the 6 doing?! — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 19, 2024

The restart allowed Tyler Reddick to retake the lead and drive away to the win. Busch restarted sixth and finished fourth.

Keselowski finished fifth and said he had a power plant issue by the end of the race.

“We just had a couple of issues today with the engine shutting off,” Keselowski said after the race. “It was frustrating, but it was just part of our day. We were probably that fourth or fifth-place car, and the way the race played out, [Reddick] got by us, and he was really fast. He deserved to win the race.

“We were in position, but we just really couldn’t make anything count. I am really proud of our effort. It was really good execution today and a little more speed than we have had. We just need one more step to be able to win these races.”

For his part, Busch led laps and even had a shot at the win on a two tire call but ultimately enjoyed a rare race these days near the front of the field.

“That was definitely maybe a little overachieving,” Busch said after the race. “Felt like a couple guys behind us were a little faster. We were probably about a sixth, seventh place car there at the end but we had the track position on them, so we held them off and was able to get a spot there on that final restart. Good day for the Lucas Oil Chevrolet and everybody on this RCR team.”