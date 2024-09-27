Justin Marks plans Trackhouse expansion beyond NASCAR

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Having just expanded his Trackhouse Racing Team from NASCAR into MotoGP, Justin Marks isn’t planning on stopping there.

He wants Trackhouse at all the big events in motorsports.

All.

“I would love to put a Trackhouse car in the Rolex 24,” Marks told Kevin Harvick this week on the Happy Hour podcast. “I think now that we’ve got sort of a group of athletes to be able to fill out a car, I think that’s a very real possibility. It’s now been a secret that the Indianapolis 500 is a race that I think is important for the Trackhouse brand to be at. We’re working on that right now.

“…We have a very unique promotional marketing program built out for doing something like that. We just have to find the right partner. I’m not going to buy a car and start an IndyCar team. So it’s got to be the right partner.”

In other words, don’t expect Marks to be in the market for a charter in IndyCar’s new ownership model but instead do something similar to how Hendrick Motorsports partnered with Arrow McLaren for the Kyle Larson effort in The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

So in addition to these two goals, in addition to the goals of entering Shane Van Gisbergen into the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, or Marks himself racing in the Snowball Derby in 2020, Marks is always looking at ways to make an impact.

“Those are the types of things that will move the needle for Trackhouse,” Marks said. “We’re not going to do things just to do it. …That’s how I think about growing the business, and it was just exploring things that continue to be uniquely Trackhouse.”