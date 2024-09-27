Report: FedEx could reduce or leave Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR team in 2025

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the most successful and longest tenured driver-sponsor relationships in NASCAR history could come to a close as early as the end of this season.

According to a report in the Sports Business Journal, FedEx could continue reducing its sponsorship commitment to Denny Hamlin and the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 next season and there is a potential that it’s off the car altogether.

The global delivery brand has supported JGR since 2005, the same season that Hamlin joined the Cup Series team near the end of that season. FedEx was practically on the No. 11 every season from 2005 to 2020.

That number is currently down to a dozen races and could be less or none in 2025. Over the past four years, Gibbs and Hamlin have had Mavis Tires and Brakes, SportsClips Hair Cuts, Interstate Batteries, Coca-Cola and GlaxoSmithKline’s Shingrix vaccine and Acumatica on the car.

Hamlin signed a multiyear extension with Gibbs last year, a delayed process that came down to making sure the No. 11 car had appropriate funding.