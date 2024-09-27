Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As one of the most energetic sports in the world, NASCAR has turned its attention to reducing its environmental impact with greater commitment. Here are NASCAR’s top seven green initiatives:

7. Solar Power at Tracks

Through initiatives like the use of solar energy, NASCAR has accomplished great things in its green initiatives. At the lead of these efforts is Pocono Raceway, nicknamed the “Tricky Triangle.” In 2010, it became the first sports site in the U.S. to install a utility-scale solar array. This 3 MW solar facility, consisting of roughly 40,000 solar panels, covers 25 acres and provides energy for the whole track and nearly 300 homes every year. It has also reduced considerable carbon emissions, equivalent to 3,100 metric tons of CO2 every year​.

6. Water Conservation

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The use of recycled water for track maintenance and landscaping has allowed NASCAR to cut down its freshwater use, saving millions of gallons each year. This project supports maintaining the tracks and the areas nearby, while lowering the environmental strain. In addition to that, numerous tracks choose drought-resistant local plants, which need little water and help maintain local biodiversity and reduce irrigation costs​.

5. Tree Planting Initiatives

Several cars piled up on one of the wrecks Sunday August 28, 2022 in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Wreck Coke Zero

The NASCAR Green Clean Air Tree Planting Program helps to reduce carbon emissions from races. Since the launch date, NASCAR, together with its partners, including UPS and other official sponsors, has planted hundreds of thousands of trees throughout the U.S., concentrating on areas damaged by natural disasters. As part of the NASCAR Race to Green initiative, NASCAR planted almost 150,000 trees in 2013.

4. Motor Oil Recycling

Credit: Lauren Witte / Special to The Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The motor oil recycling program in partnership with Safety-Kleen plays an important part in NASCAR’s environmental programs. Since 1987, NASCAR’s partner, Safety-Kleen, has collected and recycled used motor oil at its events. They supply on-location support during more than 200 races each year, making certain that all used oil, fluids, and lubricants are appropriately collected, re-refined, and turned into reusable products. This “closed-loop” system plays an important role in NASCAR’s larger environmental strategy.

3. Recycling Tires

The recycling of tires is an important part of NASCAR’s green initiatives. NASCAR partners with Liberty Tire Recycling to recycle the extensive number of tires used during its races. Each year, the program recycles close to 120,000 Goodyear tires from NASCAR’s most prominent three national series. These recycles tires are changed into green products, including rubberized asphalt, which serves to repave racetracks and parking areas at NASCAR sites.

2. Sunoco Green E15 Fuel

Celebrating a milestone moment: Austin Dillon’s 400th Cup Series start! Cheers to the journey and the road ahead! 🏎️💨



Fun fact: all 106,928 laps have been on earth kind and engine-smart bioethanol blended fuel, Sunoco Green E15. pic.twitter.com/liVwNZ0x4x — RCR (@RCRracing) September 15, 2024

Since 2011, Sunoco Green E15 has served as NASCAR’s official fuel, specifically engineered for the needs of competitive racing. This is a biofuel mixture that holds 15% ethanol. The ethanol component comes from renewable sources which corresponds with NASCAR’s aim of both lowering emissions and lessening their environmental footprint. The fuel helps keep engines clean thanks to its unique additive package, which improves performance and lengthens the engine’s life.

1. Net Zero Emissions Goal by 2035

Credit: USA Today Network

NASCAR has announced a comprehensive strategy to achieve net-zero operating emissions by 2035 as its main green initiative. This action plan includes a move to 100% renewable electricity at NASCAR-owned facilities, the creation of environmentally-friendly racing fuels, and tracking the progress of the NASCAR IMPACT report. Also, campaigns like zero-waste events, starting with the 2023 Busch Light Clash, illustrate NASCAR’s commitment to lessening its effect on the environment.​