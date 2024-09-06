NFL Week 1: 5 teams on upset alert, including the San Francisco 49ers

The full slate of NFL Week 1 games kick off this Sunday and the anticipation is off the charts. Any given week, there are always certain teams who are favored and end up getting upset on game day. In Week 1, especially, it’s hard to predict how games will go. One costly turnover or a big breakout game from a player can determine a game.
Some notable matchups this weekend includes a rematch of the NFC Wild Card Game with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Detroit Lions. Additionally, there is an AFC South showdown as two young star quarterbacks in that of C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans and Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts face off. Finally, on Monday night the New York Jets face off against the San Francisco 49ers. With that in mind, we give five teams who are on upset alert this weekend.
Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Rams
The Lions are a three-point favorite against Los Angeles on Sunday. This is a rematch of the NFC Wild Card Game from last season. Detroit won 23-20 against its former quarterback, Matthew Stafford. The Lions’ hype is off the charts with big expectations after reaching the NFC Championship Game last season. A lot of fans wonder, was 2023 a flash in the pan or are the Lions actually legit? However, this time around the Rams come into the game and this season as a sleeper team.
Why the NFL Week 1 upset?
Los Angeles has one of the best wide receiver duos in the sport with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Nacua broke the rookie record last season for most receiving yards with 1,486 on 105 catches and won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Kupp is coming off a season in which he battled leg injuries throughout. But when fully healthy, he is still a top-10 receiver in the sport. The Rams have a really good chance in this game given how explosive they can be.
Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans
The Colts open the season as a three-point favorite against their division rival Houston Texans. They are getting back star QB Anthony Richardson, who missed most of last season due to a shoulder injury. While this is a good team, Indianapolis is on upset alert because there’s a new sheriff in town running the AFC South. His name is C.J. Stroud.
Why the NFL Week 1 upset?
We believe the Texans can pull off the upset because of quarterback C.J. Stroud and the offensive weapons surrounding him. As a rookie, Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, a number that led the entire NFL. He also had 32 passing touchdowns. In the offseason, the Texans traded for Pro Bowlers, running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Houston is a team to watch out for in 2024 and could wreak havoc through the AFC.
San Fransisco 49ers against the New York Jets
This could be the 49ers’ last opportunity to win a Super Bowl with the current roster they have. It’s the oldest in the league with an average age of 30. They blew the Super Bowl last year, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime by the score of 25-22 after having a 10-point lead in regulation. Fast forward and flip the calendar to September, they start off the season with an extremely difficult opponent on Monday night. Although San Francisco is a four-point favorite, it is on upset alert.
Why the NFL Week 1 upset?
It’s no secret. Super Bowl or bust for the Jets this season. Their journey starts against the Niners. They have a chance to pull off the W because of having their key piece back in the fold. Of course, we’re talking about quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He is returning from an Achilles injury suffered in Week 1 of last season, but he’s still an elite passer. Although he is winless in the postseason against San Francisco, his career record in the regular season against them is 6-3.
Atlanta Falcons against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Another team on upset alert is the Atlanta Falcons against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Atlanta is a three-point favorite this Sunday. It has a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins. He is coming off a torn Achilles from last year, which is the biggest question mark heading into this game. How will he look? It remains to be seen. Also, Atlanta has not performed well in season openers, losing five of its past six.
Why the NFL Week 1 upset?
The Steelers have a chance to pull the upset in this game for one major reason. Their defense, led by superstar linebacker TJ Watt. For all the struggles the offense had a year ago, Pittsburgh still finished with a 10-7 record. It also gave up the sixth-fewest total points in the league in 2023. While there is still a question mark of how their new quarterback Russell Wilson will perform (or whether he’ll play), they have some decent weapons to work with. That includes running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, wide receiver George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth. Just protect the football and don’t give the Falcons a short field.
Cleveland Browns against the Dallas Cowboys
The Browns open the season as a 2.5-point favorite against Dallas on Sunday. Both teams have major question marks. Will the Cowboys be able to bounce back after a disappointing exit in the Wild Card round last year? How will their offense and defense look with new coordinators? However, there’s no bigger question mark than the one that exists in Cleveland: quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns are on upset alert this weekend.
Why the NFL Week 1 upset?
The primary reason we believe Dallas has a chance to win this game is because of the unknown surrounding the Browns’ offense. Last season, Watson had a shoulder injury in November which caused him to miss the final six games. He could be extremely rusty. While the Cowboys’ defense might take a step back, they still have star pass rushers Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons. Good luck.