New York Jets news: Mike Williams’ former QBs detail why Aaron Rodgers ‘is gonna have a damn field day’ with new target

A new report of opinions from quarterbacks who previously worked with new New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams suggests that Aaron Rodgers is set to have a monster year with his new weapon.

The Jets are just days away from kicking off their 2024 NFL season and there is major optimism around the team. Assuming starting QB Aaron Rodgers can stay healthy, his high-level play at the position, and skill players like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson being on the roster should lead to the Jets’ offense being formidable this season.

However, one player that has floated under the radar in the leadup to Sunday’s game is Mike Williams. The seven-year veteran is returning after missing much of last season following a torn ACL, so there are doubts about whether he can recapture his previous form.

If the 29-year-old can bounce back from the injury and play as he has in the past for Clemson and the Los Angeles Chargers, several QBs who have worked with him before say he will be a huge addition for the Jets and Rodgers in 2024.

In a conversation with The Athletic this week former Clemson QBs Tajh Boyd, Nick Schuessler, and Cole Stoudt, as well as Chargers vets Cardale Jones and Chase Daniel spoke about their experiences with Williams. The group of QBs raved about one specific skill that makes Williams different from most. And that is his ability to dominate in traditional “50/50” plays.

Mike Williams stats (Career): 309 receptions, 4,806 receiving yards, 31 touchdowns, 15.6 yards per catch

New York Jets receiver Mike Williams has rep to turn 50-50 balls into ’80-20′ plays

“Most of the game now is played outside the pocket with broken plays. Your first and second read isn’t there, can your quarterback get outside the pocket and find a completion?” Jones says. “There’s been multiple times where Justin [Herbert] is like: Hey Mike’s down there somewhere, let me throw it up. And it’s worked.

“It’s definitely something that quarterbacks rely on in the back of their head where they’re thinking, If I’m scrambling and I don’t see anything right away, let’s try to find Mike.”

Rodgers has made a career out of making big plays out of broken ones. While that may change following Achilles surgery, if he can get back to that then Williams could be a huge weapon in 2024.

“You have that security blanket where Mike’s over there somewhere, just put it over there somewhere,” Stoudt claims. “Not many guys you can say that about. At the NFL level, you’re playing against some of the best guys in the world. He’s got an ability to track the deep ball, his hands are extremely strong and big.

“Then his jumping ability is out of the roof. Those 50/50 balls — I don’t know if it’s as high as 80/20 but it’s definitely in his favor.”

Boyd offered up one of the most notable final opinions about the New York Jets receiver. “I think Aaron Rodgers is gonna have a damn field day with Mike,” he said.

