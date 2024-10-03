What NFL players and coaches are under the most pressure in Week 5?

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

We’re already into the month of October, which means we are upon Week 5 of the NFL season. Like last week, we’re giving our top five players and coaches under the most pressure, as some are in desperate need of a turnaround to save their season. It could either be an entire position group or an individual that makes the list. Let’s take a look.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Up to this point of the season, Aaron Rodgers has looked like an old, grizzled veteran and not like the four-time league MVP the Jets traded for. Granted, he is coming off an Achilles injury last year. However, the expectation for the New York Jets is Super Bowl or bust. So far, Rodgers has been below his normal standards, only throwing five touchdowns to one interception. But, most importantly, the Jets rank 22nd in points scored with only 76 through the first four games. The Jets are 2-2 and facing a very tough Minnesota Vikings team this week in London. If the Jets are truly a contender, their offense has to step it up with No. 8 leading the way.

Green Bay Packers’ special teams

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers have had issues with special teams for the last decade. However, this season seems to be rock bottom. The kicking game continues to plague them as they rank 30th out of 32 teams in field goal percentage (69.2%). Kicker Brayden Narveson is 9-for-13 on field goal attempts, including two missed kicks last week against the Minnesota Vikings. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is under fire as well. Under his leadership over the last two seasons, there has been no consistency with improving the kicking game. The execution of basic fundamentals, with a clean snap and hold, is not there right now. In order for Green Bay to be considered a legitimate contender, they must fix special teams in a hurry.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Earlier this season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce called out his team for not being fully committed to playing with maximum effort. He alluded to the Raiders potentially having to make "business decisions." It appears that in the next week or so, that just might happen. With star wide receiver Davante Adams requesting a trade from the organization, it just speaks to the dysfunction the team is dealing with. Pierce added fuel to the fire by liking an Instagram post from Sports Illustrated in which the Adams trade speculation was heating up. At 2-2, Las Vegas seems to be at a crossroads right now. If they don't find a way to win Sunday against the Denver Broncos, the season may be in jeopardy of spiraling out of control.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has the ability to make game-changing plays for the offense. But he's gotten off to an extremely slow start in 2024. To date, Robinson has only 224 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in four games. Last week, in particular, was a huge disappointment. He only had seven carries for 28 yards against the New Orleans Saints. Let's see if he can bounce back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images