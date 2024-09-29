NFL injury report Week 4: Latest NFL injury news on Jordan Love, Deebo Samuel, Chris Olave, more

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Who is out for NFL Week 4? There is a lot more NFL injury news than normal on a Sunday this early in the season. With games kicking off soon, the NFL injury report Week 4 includes some big names and we’ve got the latest on their availability for Sunday’s games. Let’s dive into the NFL injury report for Week 4, with final NFL injury news on the likes of Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, Deebo Samuel, Chris Olave and more fantasy stars. Related: Week 4 fantasy rankings

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers – Knee

Credit: Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After missing the last two games with an MCL sprain suffered in the season opener, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will start on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings. Love still isn’t close to 100 percent and per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Green Bay will mix in some packages for backup quarterback Malik Willis. Facing the No. 1 defense in the NFL while injured, Love isn’t a recommended fantasy option for Week 4. STATUS: Starting Also Read: Week 6 college football rankings

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers – Ankle

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert popped up on the NFL injury report last week with a high-ankle sprain and managed to play before exiting after re-aggravating the injury. One week later, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Herbert is once again expected to start on a high-ankle sprain. With the Chargers missing multiple starters on the offensive line against an aggressive Kansas City Chiefs defense, fantasy managers would be better off not starting Herbert on Sunday. There’s also a risk he suffers another setback in this game. STATUS: Starting

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints – Hip and Ribs

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

One of the best running backs in fantasy football this season, Alvin Kamara popped up on the NFL injury report with hip and rib injuries. Fortunately, the New Orleans Saints star is expected to start on Sunday, per NFL.com, facing a pretty vulnerable Atlanta Falcons run defense. One thing to keep in mind, though, New Orleans is without its best offensive lineman (center Erik McCoy) today, which could hurt Kamara’s fantasy ceiling. STATUS: Starting Related: Week 4 fantasy RB rankings, evaluating 20 best running backs for fantasy football

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks – Oblique

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks were hopeful well in advance of their Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions that Kenneth Walker would be able to return from an oblique injury. Sure enough, head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed the Seahawks running back is “good to go” for Monday Night Football. Walker should see at least 55 percent of the touches in this one, but against a stout Lions run defense, he falls into the RB2 radar because of the tough matchup and split touches with Zach Charbonnet. STATUS: Starting Related: Week 4 fantasy QB rankings, evaluating top 15 fantasy quarterbacks for Week 4

Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Illness

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White was added to the NFL injury report Week 4 on Saturday due to an illness, drawing the questionable tag for Sunday’s game. The Buccaneers’ starting running back is expected to play, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, making a relatively quick recovery from food poisoning. From a fantasy perspective, White (2.1 yards per carry) is an extremely risky option against the Philadelphia Eagles defense. Unfortunately, rookie running back Bucky Irving could be limited by a hamstring injury, though he is playing. Status: Active

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons – Shoulder

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons added Bijan Robinson (shoulder) to the NFL injury report mid-week, but it appears to be a very minor issue. Robinson returned to a full participation in practice on Friday and will start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Considering the Saints’ issues stopping Saquon Barkley, Robinson is in a fairly good spot for Week 4. However, Atlanta will be without offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) for this matchup. Status: Active Also Read: Heisman Watch 2024

Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns – Knee

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford, filling in with Nick Chubb on the PUP list, hit the NFL injury report for Week 4 with a knee injury. Fortunately, for a Browns’ offense that needs all the help it can get, the team didn’t list him with a designation on Friday. As a result, Ford will start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. With the Raiders missing Maxx Crosby and struggling to defend the run this season, Ford offers some RB2 upside. STATUS: Will Start Related: NFL defense rankings

Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans – Ankle

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon has already missed time with an ankle injury this season and it might cost him another game in Week 4. Early Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Mixon is a true game-time decision for the 1:00 PM EDT kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Importantly, Rapoport noted that Mixon faces an uphill climb to be cleared to play. Houston is also without backup running back Dameon Pierce, who has already been ruled out. Given Mixon’s highly uncertain status, fantasy managers are likely better off looking elsewhere. STATUS: Game-Time Decision, Iffy to Play

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders – Hamstring

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Multiple star wide receivers were added to the NFL injury report this week with hamstring issues suffered in practice, including Davante Adams. It’s especially concerning that Adams suffered his hamstring strain on Thursday and was immediately ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Adams should be considered highly uncertain to play in Week 5. For now, tight end Brock Bowers is the beneficiary for Week 4 as he’ll receive even more targets and it pushes his fantasy ceiling even higher. STATUS: Inactive Related: NFL games today, NFL Week 4 schedule

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints – Hamstring

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Much like Davante Adams, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave popped up in NFL injury news late this week with a hamstring issue. Fortunately, it’s not as severe as Adams’ injury. Olave is expected to play on Sunday, per NFL.com, but fantasy managers should be cautious as he could be on a bit of a pitch count. Olave falls into WR2 territory while playing through the hamstring injury. STATUS: Expected to start Related: Fastest NFL players

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers – Calf

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

In the most surprising NFL injury news on Sunday, Jordan Schultz reported that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel plans to play today against the New England Patriots. Samuel missed Week 3 with a calf injury that Kyle Shanahan had announced would sideline the All-Pro offensive weapon for multiple weeks. Instead, with San Francisco coming off a loss and now 1-2, Samuel is expected to be out there. There’s an obvious risk here, especially if San Francisco jumps out to an early lead, but Samuel’s fantasy managers have to start him. STATUS: Expected to Play

Keenan Allen, WR, Chicago Bears – Heel

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

After missing consecutive games with a heel injury, Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen plans to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams (Jordan Schultz). Back in Week 1, Allen drew 11 targets but finished with just 4 receptions for 29 receiving yards. With Rome Odunze and DJ Moore healthy, a limited Allen could see a reduced snap count in Week 4. Given the risks, he is a risk-reward WR3 against a bottom-5 Los Angeles Rams defense. STATUS: Plans to Play Related: NFL power rankings

Diontae Johnson, WR, Carolina Panthers – Groin

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Adam Thielen placed on injured reserve this past week, the Carolina Panthers offense desperately needed Diontae Johnson on the field for Week 4. Fortunately, despite a quad injury, the Panthers’ No. 1 receiver will start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Facing one of the worst defenses in football, Johnson can be a high-end WR2 in PPR scoring with this great matchup and the chemistry he’s shown with Andy Dalton. STATUS: Will Start Related: Fantasy kicker rankings

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

As expected, the Philadelphia Eagles are listing wide receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) as INACTIVE for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It pushes Jahan Dotson into the No. 1 receiver role, though, the true beneficiaries of the absences are Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert. With the bye in Week 5, Brown and Smtih should return for Week 6. STATUS: OUT

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans – Chest

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Not only are the Houston Texans likely without Joe Mixon on Sunday, but wide receiver Tank Dell has. been ruled inactive for Sunday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Dell sidelined, that just means more targets for Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins against a banged-up Jaguars secondary. Collins and Diggs are both in must-start territory today. STATUS: Out Related: 2025 NFL Draft order

Sam LaPorta, TE, Ddetroit Lions – Ankle

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

After exiting last week’s game with an ankle injury, the Detroit Lions announced more than a day in advance of Monday Night Football that Sam LaPorta will play against the Seattle Seahawks. LaPorta – 94 receiving yards in three games – has been a bit of a disappointment for fantasy managers this season. Given Seattle’s strengths defensively, however, LaPorta could see a few more targets and deliver high-end fantasy production on Monday night. STATUS: Will Play Related: Best tight ends of all time

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers – Hamstring

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

After missing Week 3 with a hamstring strain, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle will play on Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots. With Kittle unlikely to face any limitations, he retains his status as one of the best tight ends in fantasy football. However, the surprise return of Deebo Samuel could take a few targets away from Kittle on Sunday. STATUS: Will Play

Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals – Concussion

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals added tight end Trey McBride to the NFL injury report early in Week 4 as he went through the concussion protocol. Unfortunately, one of Arizona’s best offensive weapons didn’t receive clearance to play and he is out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. This should mean even more targets for Marvin Harirson Jr, who is a WR1 in Week 4. STATUS: OUT Related: Week 4 fantasy TE rankings, evaluating 15 best tight ends for fantasy football

Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints – Chest

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images