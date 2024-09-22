NFL injury report Week 3: Latest NFL injury news on Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, George Kittle

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What NFL players are injured right now? It should come as no surprise that plenty of big names across the National Football League are already hurt. As the final NFL injury report Week 3 on Sunday shows, there are a few star players who won’t be taking the field today.

Below, we’ll take you through the latest NFL injury news for Week 3 with the latest information on statuses for top players across the league. Our list is supported by position, from quarterback to running back then wide receiver and tight end. With that in mind, let’s dive into the NFL injury report Week 3.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers – High Ankle Sprain

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert popped up on the NFL injury report for Week 3 with a high-ankle sprain he suffered last week against the Carolina Panthers. On Sunday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Herbert is preparing to play today against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the team will make the decision during pre-game warmups and Los Angeles will have both backup quarterbacks (Easton Stick and Taylor Heinicke) active for Week 3. Status: Likely to Play, but Limited

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers – MCL Sprain

When Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love first suffered the knee injury in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the expectation was an MCL sprain would sideline him for 3-6 weeks. However, the Packers star quarterback participated in practice in a limited capacity leading up to Week 3 and was questionable on the NFL injury report released on Friday. Despite his progress, Love is expected to be INACTIVE on Sunday with Malik Willis drawing the start against the Tennessee Titans. Status: Likely OUT

Russell Wilson, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers – Calf

While Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is making progress in his recovery from a calf injury, the veteran won't play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Justin Fields draws another shot as the Steelers starting quarterback. Wilson is uncertain for Week 4, but the team has no plans on placing him on injured reserve (automatic four-game absence). Status: Inactive

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans – Ankle

Listed on the NFL injury report with an ankle injury, Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears is expected to play on Sunday (Ian Rapoport of NFL Network). Already playing through an injury, Spears will likely surrender a few more touches to Tony Pollard in the Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Pollard is an RB2/FLEX option in fantasy football for Week 3. Status: Expected to Play

Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans – Ankle

After getting his ankle rolled up on during Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon was always a longshot to play in Week 3. Listed on the final NFL injury report on Friday, Houston didn't even have its top running back make the trip to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Texans backup running back Dameon Pierce will also be INACTIVE today. With both backs out, Cam Akers draws the start against the Vikings defense and is a FLEX option in fantasy. Status: OUT

Kennenthh Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks – Oblique

For the second consecutive week, the NFL injury news on Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III isn't good. Walker will miss another game with an oblique injury, pushing Zach Charbonnet into the role of the Seahawks featured running back. While Walker is INACTIVE for Sunday's game, there is optimism within the organization for a Week 4 return. Status: OUT

Michael Pittman Jr, WR, Indianapolis Colts – Back/Calf

In a critical game for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to be ACTIVE and draw the start, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Facing one of the best secondaries in the NFL, with quarterback Anthony Richardson struggling, Pittman Jr. is only a FLEX option on Sunday. Status: Expected to Play

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals – Hamstring

After missing the first two games of the season with a hamstring strain, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins WILL PLAY on Monday Night Football, per Ben Baby of ESPN. Higgins is 'good to go' for his usual role in the Bengals' offense and he should be a high-end WR2 in fantasy football against the Washington Commanders secondary to wrap up Week 3. Status: Will Play

A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles – Hamstring

After suffering a hamstring strain in his final practice last week, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss his second consecutive game with the ailment. To make matters worse, Brown made his own NFL injury news earlier this week by indicating this will likely be an even longer absence, meaning he could also miss Week 4. Status: OUT

Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

A Standout at Indianapolis Colts training camp before suffering a high-ankle sprain, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs WILL PLAY on Sunday. While Pittman Jr. is the highest-paid receiver on the Colts roster, Downs stood out this summer as Anthony Richardson's favorite target. In PPR leagues, Downs could have some sneaky FLEX value moving forward. Status: Active

Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints – Chest

Taysom Hill, the most versatile player on the New Orleans Saints offense is, DOUBTFUL to play on Sunday due to a chest injury (Adam Schefter). With Hill unlikely to suit up, Foster Moreau gains some fringe fantasy value for Week 3. New Orleans is hopeful that Hill can return to action next week. Status: Unlikely to Play

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers – Hamstring

