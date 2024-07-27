New York Mets reportedly ‘going for it’ before July 30 trade deadline: 6 huge potential targets, including Isaac Paredes and Jazz Chisholm

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the MLB games today, the New York Mets are one of the hottest teams in baseball. They have won six of their last seven, including a two-game sweep over the Yankees and a pair of big wins over rivals the Braves. They shockingly head into the weekend in the top spot in the NL Wild Card race after a rough few months to begin the season. With the team being serious playoff contenders, they are expected to be buyers before the MLB trade deadline. And a new report from SNY MLB insider Andy Martino claims they are “going for it” to make notable moves before the trade deadline. If the team believes the roster is a couple of big pieces away from making a deeper-than-expected run in the playoffs, here are six stars they could target before July 30.

Luis Robert Jr.

White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. has had a down year in 2024. But Chicago is in sell-off mode this week and the one-time All-Star is up for grabs. The Mets need help in the outfield, especially since Starling Marte is an injury waiting to happen. The young slugger is the type of player worth giving up valuable chips for since he is only 26 and is under team control for three more seasons. Robert Jr. could be a core building block in the years ahead.

Isaac Paredes

The Rays are also a franchise selling off a lot of pieces before the trade deadline. Isaac Paredes should be a player they hold on to. But the budding star is arbitration eligible the next three seasons and is sure to get raises Tampa does not want to pay. He would cost New York elite prospects but he has perennial All-Star talent at just 25. And he could be an anchor of the batting order with Francisco Alvarez for the next decade.

Tanner Scott

The Mets have made some solid additions to the bullpen in recent days with trades for Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek. They are likely to go big game hunting on the reliever market before July 30 and Marlins closer Tanner Scott is the top name available. All signs point to them having the pieces to get a deal done. Bolstering the back of the bullpen is a must and Scott is likely to be a top target.

Jazz Chisholm, Jr.

Jeff McNeil has played well in recent weeks but he has worn out his welcome in New York. Don't be surprised if the team tries to parlay his improved play into a trade in the next six months. A perfect option to replace him would be one-time All-Star Jazz Chisholm. The Bahamas native is a near-lock to be traded and is a versatile fielder like McNeil. While he doesn't have the same batting average upside, he offers more pop and another legit base stealer.

Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson is a talented pitcher available that has been overshadowed by the Garrett Crochet trade speculation. The Angels ace is having a career year at 34 and not only is the two-time All-Star a player that can help the Mets now, but he has an affordable $15 million contract for next season as well. Anderson would be a great addition to the NYM staff for the stretch run.

Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger's contract and the player options for the next two years make him a difficult star to trade. However, reports state that if the Cubs are open to eating some of his remaining money, the return for him could improve. The Mets have been linked to Bellinger in the past and he would be a big addition for the outfield and lineup in the second half. Furthermore, he can be a replacement option at first for Pete Alonso if they lose him in free agency this winter.

New York Mets Trade Prediction

