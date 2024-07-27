New York Mets discussing trade for All-Star left-handed hitter

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets took a much different approach this past offseason. Instead of going out and spending hundreds of millions on the top free agents available, they largely took a more cost-effective approach. So far, it’s paying off. They’re 55-48 entering MLB games today.

They’re still nine games back of the Philadelphia Phillies, who hold the NL East division lead. But if the season ended today, the Mets would own the top Wild Card slot in the National League. However, the season does not end today, or any time soon, and their 0.5-game lead does nothing to provide comfort.

Still, their strong start places the Mets in position to be buyers ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline. If there’s one thing we’ve learned about the Mets under owner Steve Cohen, it’s that they’re not afraid to swing for the fences, and they may be prepared to do just that once again.

Related: 10 MLB players who will be traded this week, including Garrett Crochet

New York Mets pursuing trade for All-Star outfielder

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the New York Mets are willing to trade for a left-handed bat to complement their lineup. One target they’ve already begun negotiating for is Michael Conforto from the San Francisco Giants.

Michael Conforto’s stats this season: .226/.298/.415/.712, 10 HR, 40 RBI

The 31-year-old All-Star outfielder is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, so he shouldn’t cost too much via trade, allowing the Mets to hold onto their very best prospects. The Giants are 5.5 games back in the NL Wild Card race, so if they’re ready to throw in the towel, trading Conforto before his contract expires could be a wise move.

Conforto’s not in the midst of his best season, those came during his first stint with the Mets, but he’s still been effective enough to be able to help the Mets in the right circumstances. Are there better hitters available? Of course, but being that the Mets are already familiar with Conforto, plus his low cost, he could emerge as one of their best options this summer.

Related: Garrett Crochet’s specific request could impact his trade market