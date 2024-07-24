6 All-Star and mid-level New York Mets bullpen targets before July 30, including Tanner Scott and Pete Fairbanks

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Upgrading the bullpen will be a top priority for the New York Mets before the July 30 MLB trade deadline. And many impact options will be available in this year’s market.

Entering the MLB games today, the Mets own the final spot in the National League Wild card on the back of a strong last month of play. It has completely changed the narrative for the club in the second half. For weeks, they were viewed as likely sellers but might instead be buyers.

Earlier this week, MLB Network league insider Mark Feinsand added to that narrative when he claimed the Mets are “firmly in the ‘buyer’ category” just days away from this month’s trade deadline. While there are various parts of the roster they can aim to improve, upgrading the bullpen is a must.

Assuming team president David Stearns focuses on making the bullpen better for a playoff run, here are six relievers of varying notoriety the organization could target over the next week.

6 Impact bullpen arms New York Mets could target before July 30

Tanner Scott, Miami Marlins

Marlins closer is arguably the top reliever on this year’s market. And it’s understandable why. The All-Star has pitched to a 1.24 ERA in 42 impressive appearances this season. Scott would give New York an elite backup plan if Edwin Diaz can recapture his 2023 form or an outright replacement for the incumbent closer.

Jalen Beeks, Colorado Rockies

Having a righty-lefty balance from the ‘pen is always important, and the team is sure to be looking at the market for left-handers. The Rockies are expected to again be sellers this month and Jalen Beeks could be an affordable option.

Like many relievers, he has had up-and-down seasons in recent years. And his 4.74 ERA isn’t anything to write home about. But if you take him away from his home games in Denver, he could be a solid lefty addition to New York’s ‘pen.

Pete Fairbanks, Tampa Bay Rays

Beeks’ Rays teammate Pete Fairbanks has been a good reliever for several years. But now, he has proven that he is a very reliable arm in late innings. Tampa will be in sell mode this week and acquiring Fairbanks would be a great move for the Mets.

Not only would be be a benefit in 2024, but he is under team control for another season and has a club option in 2026. Both years are for very reasonable rates.

Nick Martinez, Cincinnati Reds

Reds reliever Nick Martinez may be another veteran bullpen arm that could be on the New York Mets radar this week. Following a four-year stint in Japan, he has proven to be a reliable arm out of the ‘pen over the last three years. The downside is that he comes off the books after this season. But that could also lower the cost.

Carlos Estevez, Los Angeles Angels

Despite being on a bad Angels team the last two years, Carlos Estevez has turned into one of the better closers in the American League. He is likely to be available this week and might be a more affordable option than Tanner Scott. He will definitely be in the team’s crosshairs.

Andrew Chafin, Detroit Tigers

Tigers lefty Andrew Chafin has been a solid arm for much of his career. In the pursuit of balance in the bullpen, the 34-year-old would be a nice addition before July 30. Plus, he has a club option for next season. So if he turns out to be a disaster in New York in the second half, the team can move on from him in the offseason.