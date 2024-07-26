Cubs ‘dangling’ Cody Bellinger but there is a major hurdle in trade talks: 4 likely landing spots including the Mariners and Yankees

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

A new rumor suggests the Chicago Cubs have put slugger Cody Bellinger on the trade block. But there is a major hurdle that is making interested teams hesitate to make a deal.

We are just a few days away from the 2024 MLB trade deadline and several notable players could be wearing new uniforms after 6 PM ET on July 30. A lot of focus has been on Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. However, another major talent from Chicago is reportedly on the trade block.

After weeks of misdirection from the team, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on Thursday that the Cubs are indeed “dangling” Cody Bellinger on the trade market. But it seems that there is a major challenge hindering Chicago’s chances of getting assets back in a trade for the one-time National League MVP.

“The contract is an impediment,” Heyman wrote. “At $30 million a year with opt-outs, one rival exec says, ‘They will have to pay that down.'”

Bellinger has an early termination option before next season and a player option in 2026. He has over $52 million left on the three-year, $80 million pact he signed with the Cubs this offseason. The two-time All-Star is unlikely to use that option for 2025. But, if Chicago is willing to pay for some of that upcoming money it does broaden the options and return in a possible deal.

With that in mind, here are four teams that could target a trade for Cody Bellinger before the July 30 deadline.

4 likely Cody Bellinger trade suitors before the July 30 deadline

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners badly need hitting and have several spots that Bellinger would be a major upgrade at. The organization’s owners have claimed they are willing to spend money to add impact players before the trade deadline. The outfielder is a longer-term investment than they would be interested in, but if Chicago pays off some of his deal that might make him an even more appealing trade option.

Kansas City Royals

The Royals have been one of the big surprises this season. They aren’t seen as a serious contender to get a Wild Card spot in October but Bellinger would certainly help the cause. Kansas City could use a player of his talents, but they are one of the teams that would definitely require the Cubs to pick up some of the two-time All-Stars remaining money.

New York Yankees

There were rumblings during the offseason that the Yankees were interested in adding Bellinger. With Alex Verdugo coming back to Earth and top prospect Jasson Dominguez having dealt with injuries for the better part of the last year, trading for Bellinger could be an option for New York.

Their month-long slump has surely made them more desperate, they have the money to pay him, and he could be a backup option if they lose Juan Soto in free agency this winter.

Houston Astros

Cody Bellinger can play first base and that is a position the Astros have needed to fill for months. The former NL MVP would also give them much-needed pop in the order and make their lineup even more formidable for a second-half battle for the AL West.