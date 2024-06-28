Visiting Nashville Superspeedway: This Is What You Need to Know

Credit: Denny Simmons / USA TODAY NETWORK

Whether it is your first time attending or you are a veteran of the event, the Nashville Superspeedway guarantees an exhilarating race at the largest concrete-only venue, with the vibrant city of Nashville’s cultural charm as a backdrop. Here’s everything you need to know about the Superspeedway.

Where is Nashville Superspeedway?

The Superspeedway is in Lebanon, Tennessee, 30 miles south of the downtown Nashville area. Here's the exact address of the track; 4847-F McCreary Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37090.

How long is the Nashville Superspeedway track?

The track is 1.33 miles (2.14 km) long. It's a D-shaped oval circuit with four turns.

How big is the Nashville Superspeedway?

The Superspeedway covers approximately 1,250 acres of land. The large space provides enough rooms for parking, camping, and other facilities that are essential to fans.

How many people does the Nashville Superspeedway hold?

The Superspeedway has fixed seating to accommodate 25,000 spectators. The basic structure can, however, be made to hold up to 40,000 people for larger events.

Who owns Nashville Superspeedway?

It's owned by Speedway Motorsports, LLC (SMI), a company that owns and/or operates many motorspeedways in the United States.

When was the Nashville Superspeedway built?

The track's construction started in August 1999, and the track was officially opened on April 14, 2001. It had stopped hosting races for almost a decade before resuming in June 2021.

Can you bring beer into the Nashville Superspeedway?

No, they do not allow outside food or alcoholic beverages to be taken inside the Nashville Superspeedway. However, the venue provides the sale of food, beverages, and even alcoholic drinks for the fans. This also covers all-inclusive food and beverage services offered in premium areas like the Pit Road Club and the Green Room Lounge.

Does the Nashville Superspeedway have lights?

Yes, the Nashville Superspeedway has lights installed for night racing. The track hosts several evening events; for instance, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 is set to start under the lights at 7 p.m. CT.

How many laps is a race at the Nashville Superspeedway?

The number of laps in a race at Nashville varies depending on the series and the event. For instance, the NASCAR Cup Series race known as the Ally 400 consists of 300 laps of 400 miles in total. For IndyCar events, the race distance covers 300 laps.

How fast do NASCAR cars go at the Nashville Superspeedway?

In Qualifying, NASCAR cars have been recorded to go beyond 160 miles per hour (257.5 k/h). On average, the race speeds are normally averaged to vary between 140–150 mph (225–241 km/h).

How much are tickets at the Nashville Superspeedway?

Tickets for the 2024 events are priced differently depending on the day and the area of seating. The main race is the Ally 400 scheduled for Sunday, June 30th, and the ticket prices start at $65. Kids below 12 years old can get into the races on Friday and Saturday for free with a paying adult, and on Sunday, children’s tickets go for $10. More options include premium hospitality areas like the Pit Road Club and Green Room Lounge, which offer more perks to groups or individual buyers and are more expensive.

Is there infield parking at the Nashville Superspeedway?

Yes, infield parking is available there. The 'Turn 4 Infield Access' is available for fans, and they have the option of getting access for a single day, either Friday or Saturday, or for the whole weekend. This access enables fans to park within the track and, as such, have the opportunity to view the racing in close proximity. For more details or to buy infield parking passes you can check out the Nashville Superspeedway website or call the ticketing department.

How much is parking at the Nashville Superspeedway?

