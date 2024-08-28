10 Most surprising final NFL roster cuts, including Desmond Ridder and Allen Robinson

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday was the deadline for the final NFL roster cuts as teams set their 53-man rosters for the 2024 regular season. While many NFL roster cuts this week were not that surprising, others caught football fans by surprise. Here are the 10 most surprising cuts teams made this week.

10. Running back Matt Breida

Running back Matt Breida was among the notable NFL roster cuts Tuesday. He had been with the 49ers in the first three seasons of his career. He has been on three different teams since then: the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills. The depth chart in San Fransisco was crowded with six running backs competing to be the backup, which left him with little opportunity.

9. Quarterback Desmond Ridder

Quarterback Desmond Ridder was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Arizona Cardinals this off-season to compete for the backup quarterback job. But his back was against the wall from the beginning. Ridder was ok but not outstanding during the preseason. Hitting on 20-35 passes for just 225 yards. Clayton Tune will be the backup quarterback to Kyler Murray in 2024.

8. Quarterback Michael Pratt

The Packers released quarterback Michael Pratt this week. He showed some potential during the preseason, but the trade for Malik Willis was the writing on the wall. Willis is now the backup quarterback behind Jordan Love. Additionally, Green Bay just brought back Sean Clifford for their practice squad.

7. Safety Adrian Amos

The veteran safety failed to make the Jacksonville Jaguars 53-man roster. Amos is only 31 and has the potential to fit on another team somewhere. Should he try to find another team, it would be the fifth different roster he could be part of in his career.

6. Tight end Donald Parham

Donald Parham is no longer part of the Los Angeles Chargers organization. In five seasons, he accumulated 67 catches for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns. The tight end room now consists of seven-year veterans Hayden Hurst, Will Dissly, and third-year pro Stone Smartt. Parham is only 27 so there may be another opportunity for him sooner rather than later.

5. Quarterback Mike White

Mike White competed for the backup quarterback job in Miami, along with Skylar Thompson. Thompson won the backup role. White was the backup QB in 2023. However, he quickly found a new team as he was signed to the Buffalo Bills practice squad.

4. Wide receiver Allen Robinson

Robinson has bounced around the league the last few years, going from Chicago to Los Angeles to Pittsburgh to now being part of the New York Giants roster in training camp. Unfortunately, he did not last long. Only three catches for 23 yards in preseason action. Over the last three regular seasons combined, Robinson has had 105 catches for 1,029 yards.

3. Kicker Riley Patterson

Riley Patterson struggled during training camp while with Washington, going 2-5 on field goal attempts. All of his misses were from between 30 and 49 yards. This was just a bump in the road, and a team in need of a kicker will certainly call him because his overall career numbers are too good to pass on: 59-67 on field goal attempts, and 93-97 on extra points.

2. Wide Receiver Kadarius Toney

Another notable roster cut was wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the Kansas City Chiefs. Toney had an inconsistent tenure with Kansas City and was really the fourth receiver on the depth chart. He became a nonfactor in 2023 and was inactive the entire postseason, including the Super Bowl. Was it his last opportunity?

1. Kicker Anders Carlson

