Max Scherzer not planning on retiring after 2024: 8 likely suitors in free agency, including the Orioles and Braves

Whenever Max Scherzer does decide to hang up his glove, he is sure to be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer. During his impressive 17-year career, the eight-time All-Star has placed himself among the greatest pitchers of his era. However, father time catches up to all athletes and over the last two years, Scherzer has had trouble staying on the field.
Yet, despite making only 16 starts since August of last year, he does not plan on retiring after this season.
Also Read: Latest MLB power rankings
“Even when I’ve been out there competing, I still feel I can pitch at a high level. There are still things I can do with the baseball that I can pitch at a high level with,” Scherzer told the Associated Press Friday. “My shoulder, my arm, for the most part, feels really good.”
With the MLB great set to hit free agency after this season, here are eight teams that will likely take a hard look at signing Max Scherzer this winter.
Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles may have the 2024 AL Cy Young on their staff but he could be playing elsewhere next season. With Corbin Burnes set to be the top free-agent pitcher this winter, the O’s will have a tough time holding on to their ace. If they can’t re-sign him, and if an offseason pursuit of Garrett Crochet fails, Scherzer is a very likely fallback option for Baltimore to fill holes in the rotation.
Also Read: Baltimore Orioles game today – Get time and channel for the next O’s game
Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are on the verge of being a consistent playoff contender. They have several youngsters in the lineup that can be building blocks for years. However, their starting staff still needs some work. If they fall short of a Wild Card spot in 2024, don’t be shocked if they target Scherzer in the winter to bolster the rotation. So they can better compete with the Yankees and Orioles in 2025.
Related: Boston Red Sox game today – Get time and channel for the next Sox game
Atlanta Braves
Former Red Sox ace Chris Sale’s career seemed dead in the water this time last year. However, just one season with the Braves has returned him to his All-Star former at 35. There is something in the Atlanta water that helps pitchers and Scherzer is a sensible target for the Braves. Especially since veteran Charlie Morton could retire after this season.
Also Read: Atlanta Braves game today – Get time and channel for the next Braves game
Houston Astros
Similar to the Braves, there is something about being in a Houston Astros uniform that is beneficial for pitchers. After being traded to the Rangers, Max Scherzer may not want to uplift his family and switch states for the fourth time since 2021. Staying in Texas and on another title contender could appeal to the future Hall-of-Famer.
Related: Houston Astros game today – Get time and channel for the next ‘Stros game
Los Angeles Angels
The Los Angeles Angels need all the help they can get and have money to burn. If Scherzer is looking for one last major payday the Angels might be willing to give it to him. Just so they can make a free-agent splash this offseason and add a name to try and sell tickets next season.
San Diego Padres
There have been rumblings the San Diego Padres could target a reunion with Blake Snell this winter. However, his asking price may again be too steep. Scherzer might be willing to take a more favorable deal and adding the legend to this talented young staff seems like a good fit for the Padres.
Also Read: San Diego Padres game today – Get time and channel for the next Pads game
Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the best stories in baseball this year. Not only are they good again, but they’ve had the best record in MLB for parts of the season. If they can’t win a World Series this year, they could decide spending more than usual in free agency is a necessary strategy. And throwing big money at Scherzer on a one-year deal could be a route the team takes.
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in on any free-agent and the organization loves bringing in big-name talent. If Clayton Kershaw doesn’t use his player option and instead retires, the Dodgers looking to fill his spot in the rotation with another legend of the era would be a very LA move this winter.
Also Read: Los Angeles Dodgers game today – Get time and channel for the next Dodgers game