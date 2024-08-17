Max Scherzer not planning on retiring after 2024: 8 likely suitors in free agency, including the Orioles and Braves

Whenever Max Scherzer does decide to hang up his glove, he is sure to be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer. During his impressive 17-year career, the eight-time All-Star has placed himself among the greatest pitchers of his era. However, father time catches up to all athletes and over the last two years, Scherzer has had trouble staying on the field.

Yet, despite making only 16 starts since August of last year, he does not plan on retiring after this season.

“Even when I’ve been out there competing, I still feel I can pitch at a high level. There are still things I can do with the baseball that I can pitch at a high level with,” Scherzer told the Associated Press Friday. “My shoulder, my arm, for the most part, feels really good.”

With the MLB great set to hit free agency after this season, here are eight teams that will likely take a hard look at signing Max Scherzer this winter.