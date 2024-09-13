Buffalo Bills blow out Miami Dolphins: 5 winners and losers, including James Cook

The Buffalo Bills visited the division rival Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football to open Week 2 of the NFL season. Like we’ve seen a lot recently, Buffalo took care of business against its division rival.

Buffalo’s defense intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa twice in the first half alone. He also exited the game in the second half due to another concussion.

Meanwhile, stud young running back James Cook took it to the house with a 49-yard touchdown run. That was pretty much all she wrote, with the Bills opening up a 24-10 halftime lead. From there they won going away by the score of 31-10. Here, we look at five winners and losers from Thursday’s game.

