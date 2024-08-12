Cleveland Browns provide Deshaun Watson injury update, timeline for return

Like most starters, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play in the preseason opener this past weekend. He was seen in street clothes as Cleveland dropped the otherwise meaningless game to the Green Bay Packers.

But for Watson, the situation is vastly different than others. The former Pro Bowler missed all but six games a season ago due to a troubling shoulder injury. It impacted the embattled signal caller throughout the campaign.

Watson, 28, has played in all of 12 games in two seasons with the Browns after they acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans. That included a suspnsion during his initial season in Cleveland.

Now, heading into what promises to be a make-or-break season for the quarterback, we have an update on his injury situation. By all accounts, it’s good news.

Related: Ranking Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson among NFL starting QBs

Deshaun Watson to make return in Cleveland Browns preseason finale

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke with reporters on Monday. He provided a positive update on the quarterback.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the plan is for Watson to play in Cleveland’s preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks on August 24. If all goes according to plan, Watson will start Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Deshaun Watson stats (2023): 61.4% completion, 1,115 yards, 7 TD, 4 INT

Watson signed a fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns after being acquired from Houston. The deal sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after he settled with 20 women following accusations of sexual misconduct.

As for the on-field impact of this latest news, it’s no small thing. Cleveland lost Joe Flacco to the Indianapolis Colts in free agency after he helped lead them to the playoffs last season. He was replaced by Jameis Winston as QB2 behind Watson.

Read more: Deshaun Watson and the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks

In short, the Browns simply need Watson to be healthy and play at the Pro Bowl level we saw with the Texans earlier in his career.