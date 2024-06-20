Cleveland Browns provide Deshaun Watson injury update heading into training camp

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is looking to overcome a disastrous first two seasons with the team after a blockbuster trade from the Houston Texans.

Watson was suspended 11 games in his first season with Cleveland due to well-known off-field issues. He then missed another 11 games in 2023 with a shoulder injury.

All of this came after the Browns inked Watson to a fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract immediately following his trade from Houston.

The three-time Pro Bowler did not fully take part in practices during Cleveland’s off-season program, raising some concerns over that shoulder injury.

General manager Andrew Berry attempted to quiet these concerns during a recent appearance on NFL Network.

“First and foremost, Deshaun has really worked his tail off during the rehabilitation process over the last several months. He’s really actually ahead of schedule. He’s thrown the ball well. Did a really nice job during our 7-on-7 and team periods during this veteran minicamp. He’s making excellent progress. Honestly if you didn’t know he got hurt last year, you really wouldn’t be able to tell the difference. We’re very excited once camp starts.” Cleveland Browns GM on Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson facing make-or-break 2024 season

Berry’s comments could be seen as good news for Browns fans. But until we see Watson in live-game action, there is no telling just how healthy that throwing shoulder is. Similar injuries have had major impacts for other quarterbacks. Andrew Luck is a recent case study.

Watson is set to count $63.77 million against the cap in 2024. Cleveland opted against restructuring his contract to create more cap room. It could lead to the team taking a massive cap hit next offseason by releasing Watson should he continue to prove their faith in him as a franchise quarterback was foolhardy.

Deshaun Watson stats (2022-23): 60% completion, 2,217 yards, 14 TD, 9 INT

This is a far cry from what we saw from the former Clemson star during his four-year run in Houston. That span saw Watson throw 104 touchdowns with just 36 interceptions.

It’s now all about Watson staying healthy and proving that the Browns’ faith in him was the right move. The pressure is squarely on the much-maligned signal caller.