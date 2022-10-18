NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks Deshaun Watson after latest sexual misconduct lawsuit

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still on track to make his debut Week 13 against his former Houston Texans team despite another sexual misconduct lawsuit being filed against the Pro Bowler.

Watson was suspended 11 games to open the season following an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA stemming from north of 20 women alleging wrongdoing on the part of the quarterback.

While Watson has settled out of court with 22 of the other 23 alleged victims, another lawsuit surfaced earlier in October claiming that the former first-round pick “pressured a massage therapist into performing sexual acts.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Watson during a Q&A with the media on Tuesday. In particular, Goodell was asked whether Watson has followed the league’s guidelines during his suspension. Goodell responded, “Yes, he has followed all of the terms of the agreement.”

When asked specifically about the latest lawsuit, Goodell noted that the league will “monitor new court filing and make decisions about that after more facts come out.”

Deshaun Watson could face additional discipline from the NFL

While the commissioner did indicate that Watson has followed NFL-mandated guidelines during his suspension, it’s important to note that he was simply talking about the span between when the suspension started and now. The new civil suit claims wrongoing on Watson’s part back in December of 2020.

Tony Buzbee filed all of the previous lawsuits against Watson. This new case is being handled by a different lawyer, Anissah Nguyen, who said that the alleged victim “has been struggling with everything. It’s taken her some time to come forward. She’s doing it for herself and other women who have been victimized by Deshaun Watson.”

The 27-year-old Watson just recently returned to the Browns’ practice facility in preparation for making his team debut in Week 13. This comes after he was acquired from the Houston Texans in a spring-time blockbuster trade. Watson then ended up inking a record-breaking five-year, $230 million contract, all of which is guaranteed.

Cleveland has been under a microscope after handing Watson said contract shortly following decisions by grand juries in Texas not to recommend criminal charges against the quarterback.

“Disgusting. Complete, 100 percent franchise malpractice. Sends the wrong message … For the Houston Texans to dump him as quickly as they did and to settle the lawsuits as quickly as they did says a lot about him. It says a tremendous amount about the Cleveland Browns organization. To get a guy they think can help win games, where winning games is the priority over sending a message to women and sending a message to other athletes that behavior like that will be tolerated. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and (signing Watson) is as desperate as anything I’ve ever seen in the history of professional sports in this country.” Unnamed NFL agent on Deshaun Watson’s contract with the Browns

As for the NFL, it seems as if this new case could open up another can of worms with Watson preparing to make his season debut for a 2-4 Browns squad.

On the field, Watson’s return in a few short weeks couldn’t come at a better time. Jacoby Brissett has struggled holding down the fort in Cleveland as the team heads into Week 7 against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens having lost three consecutive games.

Deshaun Watson stats (2020): 70% completion, 4,823 passing yards, 444 rushing yards, 36 total TD, 7 INT, 112.4 QB rating

As you can see, Deshaun Watson is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL when he’s actually on the football field. Once he does debut on Dec. 4, it will represent Watson’s first regular-season action since January 3 of 2021.