Top NFL insider hints at Ja’Marr Chase contract extension being nearly done

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals kick off their season on Sunday by hosting the New England Patriots. If everything goes according to plan, Ja’Marr Chase will be a happy camper by then, with a brand-new contract extension that could make him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

Reports suggest the former LSU superstar wants to top his former teammate Justin Jefferson’s contract by a grand total of one penny and the Bengals may be inclined to agree. So far, a deal hasn’t been completed, but that could be changing later today.

Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys 2024: Who has the NFL’s best-selling jersey?

Is Ja’Marr Chase’s contract almost done?

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last year, when everyone was focused on the NFL’s season opener, the Cincinnati Bengals stole back some of the spotlight by signing Joe Burrow to a massive contract extension, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

Could the Bengals repeat history? After all, later today, the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs kick off the regular season on NBC. But it was Adam Schefter who added fuel to the fire, with what could be a hint at the Bengals being close to a Ja’Marr Chase contract extension, one that we could see get completed today.

On the very same day that the NFL kicked off the 2023 season, the Bengals got in the action and signed their standout QB Joe Burrow to an NFL record deal.



Now, on the day of this year’s opener, Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals are trying to reach another significant deal. https://t.co/ZPDGauFrvA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2024

Chase has returned to practice this week after previously holding out in an effort to secure an extension. It’s possible Chase’s return to action ties directly into the Bengals being close to a deal. Or, of course, maybe he’s just getting antsy for the start of the season and knows he needs to get in game shape too.

Either way, if the Bengals want to make their superstar receiver happy, their time is running out before Sunday’s kickoff. But maybe they take care of business today. We’ll find out soon enough.

Related: Top Cincinnati Bengals rookie reportedly has been unprofessional and uncoachable