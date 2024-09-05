‘Legitimate concern Ja’Marr Chase is willing to miss games’ during Cincinnati Bengals contract dispute

Credit: Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ja’Marr Chase has two years left on his contract before he could become a free agent for the first time in his NFL life. But the Cincinnati Bengals superstar is taking the untraditional route of wanting a contract extension right now, one year before most rookies receive them.

Of course, the 24-year-old deserves to be among, if not the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. He’s earned a Pro Bowl nod in all three seasons of his career, posting three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Ja’Marr Chase stats: 268 receptions, 3,717 yards, 29 TD

With the Bengals just days away from their Week 1 opener against the Patriots, time is ticking on getting the Chase contract extension done, and doubters are starting to emerge.

Dan Graziano concerned about Ja’Marr Chase contract negotiations

Ja’Marr Chase reportedly wants to sign a contract that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid receiver, even if it means earning just one penny more than his former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson. The Vikings receiver signed a record-breaking four-year, $140 million contract in June. But now Chase wants even more.

Ja’Marr Chase contract: $9.8M cap hit in 2024, $21.8M in 2025, free agent in 2026

Chase withheld himself from practice, holding out for a new contract until recently returning this week. As Adam Schefter noted on Thursday, the two sides continue to negotiate. However, one of Schefter’s ESPN colleagues has bigger concerns.

“Unless some news breaks on Chase in the next day or so, I’m legitimately concerned that he is willing to miss games — and a lot of them — to get what he wants from the Bengals. There are people there referencing Le’Veon Bell sitting out the entire 2018 season with the Steelers ahead of free agency. Also, remember that Chase did opt out of the 2020 season while at LSU during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m not sure sitting out the season is the best idea for Chase, since he wouldn’t be a free agent until the spring of 2026, but if he’s really that dug in, I’m not sure how the Bengals resolve this without doing something that violates their own team rules about contract structure and guaranteed money.” Dan Graziano on Ja’Marr Chase contract

Would sitting out really help Chase’s case? It might, if the Bengals struggle without him, causing Joe Burrow to go to war at the negotiation table for his teammate. However, Cincinnati’s front office could also view Chase’s potential actions as a sign that he’s not loyal and is willing to put himself ahead of his teammates.

As Graziano noted, the Bengals are notorious for not signing early extensions when players still have two or more years left on their current contract. They went against their tendencies to ink Joe Burrow but have remained dug into the sand on Chase.

Cincinnati has also opposed offering large chunks of guaranteed money outside of the initial signing bonus. But again, they gave in when it came to Burrow. Now, Chase wants the same respect.

