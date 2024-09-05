Top Cincinnati Bengals rookie reportedly has been unprofessional and uncoachable

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Like all other NFL teams, the Cincinnati Bengals are starting fresh heading into the 2024 season. They’re still working toward a potential Ja’Marr Chase contract extension, but expectations are high for Zac Taylor’s team, no matter what happens at the negotiation table.

After finishing 9-8 and missing the playoffs last season, the Bengals know they have more work to do to accomplish their goals. Keeping Joe Burrow healthy for a full season will help, but they’ll also need their rookie class to contribute too. Unfortunately, one of their first-year pros is off to a rough start.

Jermaine Burton sleeping through meetings, running wrong routes

The Cincinnati Bengals selected wide receiver Jermaine Burton in the third round, 80th overall. The hope was that Burton could push Andrei Iosivas for the WR3 role as a rookie. So far, that effort has fallen flat.

While Burton has flashed the same talent he displayed at Alabama, he’s also causing concerns about maturity, his level of commitment, and even his ability to follow the rules. This has hurt his chances of seeing the field early on.

According to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner, Burton hasn’t been very professional during his Bengals tenure thus far.

“Cincinnati did run into issues getting Burton on board and up to professional standards quickly. Al Michaels dropped a line on a preseason broadcast about Burton sleeping through meetings, and while that specific accusation hasn’t been verified, that’s consistent with the sentiment inside the building about his early approach: He has not been in the vicinity of where he needs to be as a professional. As Burrow stated after his first preseason game, Burton needs to “stay in the playbook,” and Higgins started his assessment in the same spot when asked for advice to give the rookie, even while praising his potential. The bottom line is he can’t be running the wrong route as often as occurred in practice and preseason games (even on plays he made). The Bengals won’t put him out there — or even make him active on gameday — until they feel comfortable he’s preparing in meetings, will be in the right spots and can be trusted by the quarterback.” The Athletic’s Paul Dehner on Jermaine Burton

Internally, the Bengals are still excited about their 23-year-old rookie, but Dehner raises the possibility of this being a ‘redshirt’ year for the 6-foot-, 196-pound receiver unless he can turn things around quickly. The Bengals may need to rely on Burton, especially if injuries strike or if Chase’s contract situation becomes an issue.

There’s always a chance Iosivas isn’t ready to be a reliable playmaker, too. If so, Burton could still hear his name called on game day, but he must be prepared for that moment.

