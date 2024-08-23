fbpx

Chicago Bears swing trade for former top pick to address big need

Chicago Bears
Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, the Chicago Bears attempted to trade for Matthew Judon. The four-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher was traded to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2025 third-round pick instead. But Judon reportedly had a choice of which team he wanted to join, between the Bears and Falcons. A clip from HBO’s Hard Knocks indicated the Bears were only interested if Judon would have agreed to their contract extension offer.

Nevertheless, they didn’t end up with the 32-year-old. However, that doesn’t mean Chicago was done pursuing a way to upgrade their pass-rush before Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off. Now, they’ve executed a trade, and this player is a lot younger than Judon, even if he’s not nearly as accomplished.

Chicago Bears’ trade for Darrell Taylor provides a much-needed pass-rushing boost

Darrell Taylor, Chicago Bears
Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

According to multiple reports, the Seattle Seahawks have traded pass-rusher Darrell Taylor to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. Taylor, 27, was selected 48th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.

After missing his entire rookie season due to injury, Taylor has started just 13 of the 49 games he’s appeared in. Yet, that hasn’t prevented him from being a productive pass-rusher, topping out with 9.5 sacks in 2022. Taylor now joins a rotation that features Montez Sweat, DeMarcus Walker, and rookie fifth-round pick Austin Booker in Chicago. Whether he’ll get a chance to start remains to be seen, but he’s likely the new favorite to see snaps opposite of Sweat.

For the cost of just a sixth-round pick, acquiring Taylor has a chance to pay off in a big way for the Bears.

