VIDEO: Chicago Bears were confident Matthew Judon trade would get done, what they were willing to pay revealed

The latest edition of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” reveals the Chicago Bears’ internal confidence about getting a Matthew Judon trade done. As well as what they were expected to give up in a potential deal.

Brandon Aiyuk has gotten a lot of attention for his ongoing 49ers saga that could end in a potential preseason trade. But the Patriots also had a star player looking for a contract extension or a move elsewhere. However, unlike San Francisco, New England actually pulled the trigger on a trade that sent Matthew Judon to Atlanta last week.

In the deal, the Falcons sent the Patriots and valuable third-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. A price that some believe was too high for a player in the final years of his prime and looking for a substantial pay increase.

Well, it seems that Atlanta didn’t win the Judon sweepstakes because they gave the Patriots the best offer among the potential suitors for the four-time Pro Bowler.

Chicago Bears were also willing to part with a third-round pick for Matthew Judon

In the latest episode of “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears” it was revealed that Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles was willing to meet the Patriots’ asking price and also fork over a third-round pick for the talented pass rusher.

Video from the episode — which can be seen below — shows Poles explaining to other Bears brass why a trade is worth it and the potential cost. As well as other members of the personnel team talking about the deal and feeling they would “get it over the finish line.”

Matthew Judon stats (2023): 4 games, 4 sacks, 13 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 safety

As we know, Matthew Judon instead went to Atlanta. A recent report suggested he had the chance to choose between the two franchises and preferred the Falcons.

