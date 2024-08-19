New England Patriots reportedly gave Matthew Judon a choice on trade destination

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots traded Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons last week for a 2025 third-round pick. This came after the star pass-rusher had been holding out of practice, angling for a new contract despite playing in just four games last season.

Yet, part of Judon’s issues with sticking in New England may have been due to the fact that they aren’t expected to be playoff contenders in his age-32 season. So, Judon was traded, but he actually hasn’t even received a contract adjustment since arriving in Atlanta, yet he’s presumably happy and ready to play some football with his new team.

However, before Judon got traded, the Patriots reportedly gave the four-time Pro Bowler a choice on which team he wanted to play for.

Related: 2024 NFL defense rankings: Evaluating all 32 defenses, Week 1 fantasy defense rankings

Matthew Judon chose Atlanta Falcons trade over Chicago Bears

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the New England Patriots let Matthew Judon choose between two teams before sending him to the Atlanta Falcons. They had two offers, both for third-round picks, so they asked their edge rusher which of the two he preferred.

Judon’s other option? The Chicago Bears. Of course, we know now that Judon chose Atlanta. Yet, the Patriots gave their player a chance to pick his preferred trade destination between the Bears and Falcons because New England’s front office believed the two teams were in a similar place as potential contenders.

“One addendum to the Patriots/Falcons trade of last week: New England, believing the Bears and Falcons were in a similar category, and with third-round offers from both, gave OLB Matthew Judon his choice of being dealt to Atlanta or Chicago. Judon, obviously, picked Atlanta.” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Matthew Judon trade

It will be fun to look back at the end of the year and compare where the Bears and Falcons finish in the standings. Naturally, acquiring Judon should give the Falcons a much-needed boost in the pass-rush department, and that could certainly impact their win total too.

Related: 10 future NFL Hall of Famers who are still playing today, including Aaron Rodgers and Trent Williams