Two notable NFL analysts claim New England Patriots ‘fleeced’ Atlanta Falcons in Matthew Judon trade

A pair of prominent NFL analysts and insiders believed despite the New England Patriots trading away their top pass rusher this week, the organization won the Matthew Judon trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

Brandon Aiyuk and his hold-in at 49ers camp has been one of the biggest stories in the NFL this summer. And it has overshadowed a similar situation between the Patriots and four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon.

At first, it seemed like Judon was sure to be traded after some outbursts at camp. However, in recent weeks it seemed like things had been smoothed over. And the 32-year-old would be playing in New England this season. But, as we now know that was just momentary and the Pats ended up trading Judon to Atlanta earlier this week.

In the trade, New England received a third-round. An impressive return for a player that is not signed beyond this season. That is why The Athletic NFL analysts Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel recently suggested the Patriots were the real winners of the Matthew Judon trade.

Did the Atlanta Falcons get fleeced by New England Patriots in Matthew Judon trade?

“What the New England Patriots were able to get, which was a third-rounder, blew my mind,” Russini said on a new edition of the “Scoop City” podcast.

“Absurd by the way. They fleeced the Falcons. I am just going to completely put it out there,” Daniel followed up by saying.”

Russini claims that Judon was willing to accept a trade to Atlanta due to a belief they are better positioned to be in the playoffs this season. And that he will play out the final year of his contract. It was something Daniel had major doubts about.

It will be interesting to see how things play out and if Judon doesn’t hold in this summer in Atlanta.

